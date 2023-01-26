Sarah Michelle Geller stars in Wolf Pack, a new supernatura drama from the creator of Teen Wolf arriving on Paramount+ this January

Rodrigo Santoro as Garrett Briggs and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Kristin Ramsy in Wolf Pack (Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Paramount+)

Wolf Pack, a new supernatural drama starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, is coming to Paramount+ in the UK on Friday 26 January.

The series, which also stars Rodrigo Santoro, comes from the creators of Teen Wolf - though it’s not actually, as you might assume, a spinoff.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wolf Pack ahead of its release on Paramount+.

What is it about?

The official Paramount+ synopsis for Wolf Pack explains that “a teenage boy and girl get their lives changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. As the full moon rises, the teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them.”

Who stars in Wolf Pack?

Sarah Michelle Gellar plays Kristin Ramsey, an arson investigator with the LAFD. Gellar, of course, is best known as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but you might also know her from Cruel Intentions, Revenge, and James Gunn’s Scooby Doo movies.

Rodrigo Santoro plays Garrett Briggs, a local firefighter. Santoro is best known for appearing first in Lost and then later in Westworld; we recently interviewed him about his role in Wolf Pack, his creative process, and more.

Armani Jackson plays Everett Lang, a local teen bitten by a strange creature. You might recognise Jackson from Grey’s Anatomy, where he played Braden Morris for six episodes in 2014; otherwise, he’s also appeared in the sitcom Chad and the film Palm Trees and Power Lines.

Bella Shepard stars as Blake Navarro, another local teen bitten by the same strange creature. Prior to Wolf Pack, Shepard starred in Grace and Frankie, The Wilds, and Orange is the New Black.

They’re also joined by Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflower) and Tyler Lawrence Gray (KidCoin) as Luna and Harlan Briggs, Garrett’s adopted children with a lupine secret of their own.

Who writes and directs?

Wolf Pack was developed by Jeff Davis, best known for his prior work as showrunner of Teen Wolf and creator of Criminal Minds.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can take a look at Wolf Pack right here.

When and how can I watch it?

In the UK, Wolf Pack is set to begin on Friday 27 January. New episodes will be available weekly thereafter, with the series finale expected to air on

In the US, Wolf Pack is starting a day earlier - meaning if you’re an American Paramount+ subscriber, you can watch the series from Thursday 26 January.

How many episodes are there?

Wolf Pack is made up of eight episodes, each around 40-50 minutes long; series creator Jeff Davis revealed at the London premiere of Wolf Pack that the series initially received an order for ten episodes, but he ultimately felt that eight was the right amount.

Is it a Teen Wolf spinoff? Is it based on a book?

It’s not a Teen Wolf spinoff, though it’s an understandable assumption - not only is Wolf Pack from the same creative team, it’s debuting on Paramount+ on the same day as the new Teen Wolf movie, and at times the promotion of each show has crossed over a little bit.

But, in fact, it’s not a spinoff - it’s a completely distinct thing. Wolf Pack is an adaptation of the YA novel of the same name by Edo van Belkom, which was published in 2004 and forms the first instalment of a ten-book series.

Why should I watch it?