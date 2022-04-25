Grace and Frankie is returning to Netflix for its seventh and final season, which is set to feature a guest appearance from Dolly Parton

The second half of Grace and Frankie’s seventh and final series is arriving on Netflix on Friday April 29, with twelve new episodes available to stream.

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda will return as Grace and Frankie, with a guest appearance from Dolly Parton, who they appeared with in the film 9-to-5.

Here’s everything you need to know about Grace and Frankie season 7.

What is it about?

Grace and Frankie is about the unlikely friendship between two women – who have known each other for decades, but never really liked each other – after their husbands elope and they’re forced to live with one another.

Together, they start a business, which has various ups and downs. Series 7 opens with Robert and Sol (their ex-husbands) moving in with Grace and Frankie, leaving all four of them living together.

Who is in the cast?

Jane Fonda plays Grace, a former cosmetics mogul. Fonda is best known for films like Klute, Coming Home, and They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? She’s also a long-term political activist, famously protesting the Vietnam war, and more recently leading a number of climate protests.

Lily Tomlin plays Frankie, a retired art teacher. You might recognise Tomlin from the films Nashville, 9 to 5, and Tea with Mussolini, or the television series The West Wing. She was also the voice of Miss Frizzle in The Magic School Bus.

Martin Sheen plays Robert, former husband of Grace. Sheen is best known for playing President Bartlet in The West Wing, as well as for appearing in the film Apocalypse Now.

Sam Waterston plays Sol, former husband of Frankie. Waterston is best known for playing Jack McCoy in Law and Order, a role he recently reprised, as well as appearing in films Nixon and The Killing Fields. Waterston also recently appeared in The Dropout.

Who writes and directs Grace and Frankie?

Grace and Frankie was created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris. Kauffman, who was one of the creators of Friends, writes and directs a number of episodes of Grace and Frankie series 7.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is, and you can watch it right here.

How many episodes are there going to be?

There’s going to be 12 new episodes of Grace and Frankie available to stream on Netflix from Friday April 29.

That’ll make Grace and Frankie Netflix’s longest running original series, at 94 episodes total.

How and when can I watch Grace and Frankie?

The seventh season of Grace and Frankie will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday 29 April. All twelve episodes will be available at once.

Is Dolly Parton going to be in Grace and Frankie series 7?

Yes, she is! In November 2021, Netflix announced that Dolly Parton would appear in Grace and Frankie season 7.

It’s something fans have hoped for for a while, in reference to Parton’s appearance with Tomlin and Fonda in the film 9 to 5.

Why should I watch Grace and Frankie?