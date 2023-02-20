HBO video game adaptation series The Last of Us, starring Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal airs weekly on Sky Atlantic in the UK and is streaming on NOW

The Last of Us seems to have broken the video game adaptation curse following its release last month. The series, which National World called a clear and emphatic triumph, has left shows like Halo and Resident Evil and movies including Assassin’s Creed and Mortal Kombat in the dust.

The series premiere topped 4.7 million viewers, with the show growing in popularity week on week - the fourth episode was watched by 7.5 million, and 13 million hours of the show has been streamed so far.

The series, which stars Game of Thrones alumni Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, follows Joel (Pascal) a survivor of an apocalypse brought on by a terrible fungal virus, who is tasked with transporting Ellie (Ramsey) the only person known to have immunity to the virus.

Joel aims to get Ellie safely from Boston to a research centre in Colorado - along the way encountering zombie-like infected humans, violent gangs of survivors, and a few helpful preppers.

The first season of the show will come to an end next month - this is everything you need to know about the rest of season one, and whether a second season of the show is in the works:

Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us

How many episodes are in The Last of Us?

There are nine episodes in the first season of The Last of Us - episodes range from around 50 minutes to 80 minutes in length. The first episode landed in the UK in the early hours of Monday 16 January.

Episodes are released at the same time weekly and available to watch on streaming service NOW after they have first aired. This is the full episode guide for season one of The Last of Us:

Episode 1 - ‘When You’re Lost in the Darkness’ - Twenty years after a fungal outbreak ravages the planet, survivors Joel and Tess are tasked with a mission that could change everything.

Episode 2 - ‘Infected’ - After escaping the QZ, Joel and Tess clash over Ellie’s fate while navigating the ruins of a long-abandoned Boston.

Episode 3 - ‘Long, Long Time’ - When a stranger approaches his compound, survivalist Bill forges an unlikely connection. Later, Joel and Ellie seek Bill’s guidance.

Episode 4 - ‘Please Hold to My Hand’ - After abandoning their truck in Kansas City, Joel and Ellie attempt to escape without drawing the attention of a vindictive rebel leader.

Episode 5 - ‘Endure and Survive’ - While attempting to evade the rebels, Joel and Ellie cross paths with the most wanted man in Kansas City. Kathleen continues her hunt.

Episode 6 - ‘Kin’ - After ignoring the advice of locals, Joel and Ellie descend deeper into dangerous territory in search for the Fireflies - and Tommy.

Episode 7 - Episode title and plot currently unknown

Episode 8 - Episode title and plot currently unknown

Episode 9 - Episode title and plot currently unknown

Game of Thrones stars Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal are the leads in The Last of Us

When is the next episode of The Last of Us out?

Episode six of The Last of Us, titled Kin, aired in the UK at 2am on Monday 20 February on Sky Atlantic. It will be repeated at 9pm on Monday 20 on Sky Atlantic and Sky Atlantic HD, and at 10pm on Sky Atlantic +1. It is also available to stream on NOW.

Episode seven, the title of which has not yet been announced, will first air on Sky Atlantic on Monday 27 February at 2am. Episode eight and nine will air at the same time on Monday 6 March and Monday 13 March, with episodes also repeated at 9pm the day that they air.

Is there a season 2 of The Last of Us?

Yes, a second season of The Last of Us has been confirmed and will be adapted from the video game sequel. Pedro Pascal will return as Joel and Bella Ramsey will be back as Ellie.

In the game the pair are living with a group of survivors in the midwest, but their relative peace is disrupted by a sudden violent outburst, prompting Joel to head out on a quest for revenge.