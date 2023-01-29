The Last of Us is airing on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK

HBO has announced that The Last of Us will be returning for a second season.

It comes ahead of the release of the third episode of the series airs on Sunday (29 January). The show starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey is based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name.

Originally released in 2013, The Last of Us follow smuggler Joel and orphan Ellie as they are thrust together on an epic journey across ruined America. It is set 20 years after the collapse of society after a fungal virus outbreak.

The HBO adaption, which is co-showrun by the game’s writer Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, has proved to be a hit since it’s debut on 15 January. It has been announced that the pilot has been viewed 22 million times across HBO and HBO Max in the U.S alone.

But will the second season adapt The Last of Us Part II - what has been said?

Will The Last of Us return for Season 2?

HBO has renewed the hit series for a second season. A time frame for its release has not been confirmed yet.

Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said: “Craig and Neil, alongside EP Carolyn Strauss, and the rest of our phenomenal cast and crew, have defined a genre with their masterful debut season of ‘The Last of Us’. After pulling off this unforgettable first season, I can’t wait to watch this team outshine themselves again with season two.”

Druckmann added: “I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations.

“Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!”

Mazin said: “I’m so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I’m even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journe. The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in.”

Will HBO adapt The Last of Us Part II?

Prior to the release of the HBO series, fans had speculated whether the show could fill in the gaps between The Last of Us and its 2020 sequel. However Mazin said prior to the premier’s debut that they would only adapt the source material they had and would not go off book, so to speak.

Druckmann appeared to confirm that the second season would be based on The Last of Us Part II following the renewel. He tweeted: “Part II —> HBO.”

What is the plot of The Last of Us Part II?

Beware the following plot description for the video game may contain slight spoilers for the HBO series The Last of Us. Don’t read on if you want to avoid spoilers.

On the PlayStation store, the plot of The Last of Us Part II is as follows: “Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors.

“When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”