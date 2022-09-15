Netflix action adventure series Outer Banks wrapped filming on a third season last month

Outer Banks follows a group of teenagers who find a mysterious treasure map that leads them to a valuable treasure and a long-buried secret.

The Netflix series first launched in 2019, introducing viewers to a misfit bunch of friends from the wrong side of the tracks.

They have spent the first two seasons desperately seeking a valuable treasure that would change their lives, risking death in the process.

Season three of Outer Banks will see the return of the main characters and continue their quest to get their hands on the treasure.

Outer Banks cast

What happened in Outer Banks season 2?

Season two followed John B., Sarah, JJ, Kiara, and Popeon their mission to find the lost Cross of Santo Domingo - a golden artefact worth $400 million.

In the season finale the gang boarded the Coastal Venture ship where they tried to take the cross.

They failed to do so and nearly died in a hail of bullets, narrowly escaping on a lifeboat.

Though still without the treasure they sought, the group were at least alive by the end of the season.

Who is in the cast of Outer Banks season 3?

Chase Stokes as John B

Madelyn Clineas Sarah Cameron

Madison Bailey as Kiara

Rudy Pankow as JJ

Austin North as Topper

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

J.D. as Pope

Drew Starkey as Rafe

Caroline Arapoglou as Rose

Julia Antonelli as Wheezie

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

The gang is still chasing their $400 million retirement plan

What is the plot of Outer Banks season 3?

Specific plot details have not yet been revealed for the third season of the show, but familial relationships will play a big role.

Show creators Josh Pate and Shannon Burke told Entertainment Weekly: “John B’s relationship with his dad is a huge theme. Eventually, they’re going to meet back up, and John B has to reconcile his idealised version of his dead dad with the reality of his alive dad.”

When is the release date of Outer Banks season 3?

No release date has been confirmed for season three of the show, which was filmed in Charleston, South Carolina from 16 February 16 to 19 August 2022.

The first season of the show was filmed from May to October 2019 and aired in April 2020, while season two filming wrapped in April 2021 and was released in July that year.

Going off this schedule, season three is likely to air between three and six months from the end of production - giving a release date of November 2022 at the earliest.

The third series will consist of ten episodes, each roughly 50 minutes long, like the first two seasons.

When season three does come out, all episodes are expected to land on Netflix at the same time, as was the case for previous seasons.

Watch this space for updates on a confirmed release date of Outer Banks season three.

Will there be a season 4 of Outer Banks?

Netflix has not yet confirmed whether there will be a fourth season of Outer Banks, but creator Jason Pate previously told Entertainment Weekly: "Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons.

"We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I’m just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories."