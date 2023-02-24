Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey are among the stars to feature in the Netflix series

Netflix has officially confirmed that Outer Banks has been renewed for season 4.

The teen drama that follows the rivalry between the Kooks and the Pogues will be returning to our screens for a new instalment after season 3, with Netflix sharing the news on Twitter just before the third season debuted. The cast, including Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Carlacia Grant (Cleo) and Rudy Pankow (JJ) revealed the news at fan event Poguelandia Outer Banks Experience at Huntington Beach, California.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Season 3 which launched on Thursday (24 February) has already proved popular with fans, claiming a spot on Netflix’s top 10 list. So, when is Outer Banks season 4 coming out? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is there going to be an Outer Banks season 4?

Netflix officially confirmed that Outer Banks would be returning for a fourth season on 19 February on Twitter. The news was shared alongside a picture of the cast whilst they attended Poguelandia Outer Banks Experience at Huntington Beach, California. The live music festival featured artists including Khalid, Lil Baby and the cast of the Netflix series who surprised fans on stage with news about the series renewal.

Reported by Variety, co-creators, executive producers and showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke spoke of their excitement for the renewal of the popular Netflix season. They said: “Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular. The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into Season 4 of Outer Banks. Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen.”

When could Outer Banks season 4 release date be?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outer Banks season 3 was just released on Netflix on Thursday (23 February), so it’s unlikely that season 4 will be coming out anytime soon. There was a wait of a year and a half between season 2 and season 3, so judging by that estimate, season 4 could potentially be released sometime in Spring or Summer 2024.

(L to R) Chase Stokes as John B, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Rudy Pankow as JJ (Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

What could Outer Banks season 4 be about?

Whilst details are under wraps, it’s expected that season 4 will pick up where season 3 leaves off, continuing on with following the Pogues as they hunt for the treasure. Season 3 found the group washed up on a desert island, nicknamed “Poguelandia”, it starts to feel like home, but things start to go wrong after the race for the treasure catches up with them.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jonathan Daviss explains that in season 3 we learn why the gold is so important and how it connects to Big John’s disappearance. He told the publication: “All those questions start to be answered, and you realise how way in over their heads these kids were this whole time. Our Pogues are small fish in a big pond and they have to adapt to not get eaten by the sharks around them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is there an Outer Banks season 4 trailer?

It’s far too soon for a trailer on Outer Banks season 4, however season 3 has only just debuted on Netflix, you can watch the trailer below.

Who will star in Outer Banks season 4?

Whilst there are some notable deaths in season 3, we can expect the main cast to return for the fourth instalment, with characters including John B. (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kie (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) predicted to return for the new season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(L to R) Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Chase Stokes as John B, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Carlacia Grant as Cleo (Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)

Here is the possible Outer Banks season 4 cast:

Chase Stokes as John B

Madelyn Cline as Sarah

Madison Bailey as Kie

Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Rudy Pankow as JJ

Where can I watch Outer Banks season 3?