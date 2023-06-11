For the curious.
What is the lineup for Isle of Wight Festival? Stage times for artists performing in 2023

Pulp, Robbie Williams and The Chemical Brothers will headline the festival in 2023

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

The Isle of Wight Festival has confirmed the set times for the main stages this year.

Fans will be flocking to Newport in the coming days for the music event. Tickets for the festival are sold out for 2023.

The event will kick off on Thursday (15 June) and continue until Sunday (18 June). It will see the likes of George Ezra, Robbie Williams and more perform.

Sky will be broadcasting some of the most highly anticipated sets throughout the weekend.

Here’s all you need to know:

What is the lineup and stage times for Isle of Wight Festival on Thursday?

The lineup and stage times have been announced for the main stages at IoW Festival in 2023. For the first day it will be:

Big Top

  • 6pm - 6.40pm - Lottery Winners
  • 7.05pm - 8.05pm - Oh My God! It’s The Church
  • 8.25pm - 9.10pm - LF System
  • 9.30pm - 11pm - Groove Armada (DJ Set) MC M.A.D

Download Isle of Wight’s official app from Google Play or the App Store to see the full list of stage times and create your own schedule.

Who else is performing during the weekend?

There will be plenty of more performances to look forward to across the Main Stage, Big Top and other stages throughout the weekend. Here’s what to watch out for:

Friday

Main Stage

  • 4pm - 4.20pm - The Clause
  • 4.40 - 5.30pm - Sophie Ellis-Bextor
  • 6pm - 6.50pm - Sugababes
  • 7.20pm - 8.10pm - OneRepublic
  • 8.40pm - 9.40pm - Courteeners
  • 10.20pm - 11.50pm - Pulp

Big Top

  • 4.15pm - 5pm - Germein
  • 5.30pm- 6.10pm - Apollo Junction
  • 6.40pm - 7.25pm -Plastic Mermaids
  • 7.55pm- 8.40pm - Jamie Webster
  • 9.10pm - 9.55pm - Peter Hook and the Light
  • 10.25pm - 11.25pm - Sabrina Carpenter
  • 11.55pm - 12.55am - The Human League

Saturday

Main Stage

  • 11.55am - 12.15pm - Germein
  • 12.35pm - 1.05pm - GIRLBAND
  • 1.35pm - 2.20pm - Scouting for Girls
  • 2.50pm - 3.30pm - Gabrielle
  • 4pm - 4.45pm - Sam Ryder
  • 5.15pm - 6pm - Anne-Marie
  • 6.30pm - 7.30pm - N-Dubz
  • 8.15pm - 9.35pm - George Ezra
  • 10.20pm - 11.50pm - The Chemical Brothers

Big Top

  • 12.30pm - 1.05pm - Wallis
  • 1.35pm - 2.10pm - The Kairos
  • 2.40pm - 3.20pm - Brooke Combe
  • 3.50pm - 4.30pm - The Last Dinner Party
  • 5pm - 5.45pm - CMAT
  • 6.15pm - 7.15pm - Joesef
  • 7.45pm - 8.45pm - The Reytons
  • 9.40pm - 10.30pm - FLO
  • 11.30pm - 12.50am - Example

Sunday

Main Stage

  • 11.20am - 11.50am - Phoenix
  • 12.20pm - 12.50pm - The Optimists
  • 1.20pm - 2pm - Chinchilla
  • 2.30pm - 3.10pm - Ella Henderson
  • 3.40pm - 4.20pm - MIKA
  • 4.50pm - 5.35pm - James Bay
  • 6.05pm - 7.05pm - Niall Horan
  • 7.35pm - 8.35pm - Blondie
  • 9.20pm - 10.50pm - Robbie Williams

Big Top

  • 12.45pm - 2.30pm - screening of George Ezra’s End to End
  • 3pm - 3.45pm - Toyah & Robert
  • 4.15pm - 5pm - Lovejoy
  • 5.30pm - 6.30pm - Gang of Youths
  • 7pm - 8pm - The Enemy
  • 8.30pm - 9.30pm - Echo & The Bunnymen
  • 10.30pm - 11.55pm - Manic Street Preachers
