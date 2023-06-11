Pulp, Robbie Williams and The Chemical Brothers will headline the festival in 2023

The Isle of Wight Festival has confirmed the set times for the main stages this year.

Fans will be flocking to Newport in the coming days for the music event. Tickets for the festival are sold out for 2023.

The event will kick off on Thursday (15 June) and continue until Sunday (18 June). It will see the likes of George Ezra, Robbie Williams and more perform.

Sky will be broadcasting some of the most highly anticipated sets throughout the weekend.

Here’s all you need to know:

What is the lineup and stage times for Isle of Wight Festival on Thursday?

The lineup and stage times have been announced for the main stages at IoW Festival in 2023. For the first day it will be:

Big Top

6pm - 6.40pm - Lottery Winners

7.05pm - 8.05pm - Oh My God! It’s The Church

8.25pm - 9.10pm - LF System

9.30pm - 11pm - Groove Armada (DJ Set) MC M.A.D

Download Isle of Wight’s official app from Google Play or the App Store to see the full list of stage times and create your own schedule.

Who else is performing during the weekend?

There will be plenty of more performances to look forward to across the Main Stage, Big Top and other stages throughout the weekend. Here’s what to watch out for:

Friday

Main Stage

4pm - 4.20pm - The Clause

4.40 - 5.30pm - Sophie Ellis-Bextor

6pm - 6.50pm - Sugababes

7.20pm - 8.10pm - OneRepublic

8.40pm - 9.40pm - Courteeners

10.20pm - 11.50pm - Pulp

Big Top

4.15pm - 5pm - Germein

5.30pm- 6.10pm - Apollo Junction

6.40pm - 7.25pm -Plastic Mermaids

7.55pm- 8.40pm - Jamie Webster

9.10pm - 9.55pm - Peter Hook and the Light

10.25pm - 11.25pm - Sabrina Carpenter

11.55pm - 12.55am - The Human League

Saturday

Main Stage

11.55am - 12.15pm - Germein

12.35pm - 1.05pm - GIRLBAND

1.35pm - 2.20pm - Scouting for Girls

2.50pm - 3.30pm - Gabrielle

4pm - 4.45pm - Sam Ryder

5.15pm - 6pm - Anne-Marie

6.30pm - 7.30pm - N-Dubz

8.15pm - 9.35pm - George Ezra

10.20pm - 11.50pm - The Chemical Brothers

Big Top

12.30pm - 1.05pm - Wallis

1.35pm - 2.10pm - The Kairos

2.40pm - 3.20pm - Brooke Combe

3.50pm - 4.30pm - The Last Dinner Party

5pm - 5.45pm - CMAT

6.15pm - 7.15pm - Joesef

7.45pm - 8.45pm - The Reytons

9.40pm - 10.30pm - FLO

11.30pm - 12.50am - Example

Sunday

Main Stage

11.20am - 11.50am - Phoenix

12.20pm - 12.50pm - The Optimists

1.20pm - 2pm - Chinchilla

2.30pm - 3.10pm - Ella Henderson

3.40pm - 4.20pm - MIKA

4.50pm - 5.35pm - James Bay

6.05pm - 7.05pm - Niall Horan

7.35pm - 8.35pm - Blondie

9.20pm - 10.50pm - Robbie Williams

Big Top