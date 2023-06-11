Isle of Wight Festival will be broadcast on Sky Arts in the UK

The Isle of Wight Festival is just a few days.

Tickets for the music extravaganza are sold out - but if you missed out on getting your hands on them, don’t fret you can still follow the action from home. Some of the biggest highlights from the weekend will be broadcast on TV in the UK.

The festival will run from Thursday, 15 June until Sunday, 18 June. Here’s all you need to know:

Is the Isle of Wight Festival on TV?

In previous years, Sky Arts has provided coverage of the festival for fans at home. Including footage of performances from the festival.

Sky Arts will once again be covering the Isle of Wight Festival in 2023. The channel will broadcast on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening from 8pm onwards.

Sky Showcase will be showing selected sets - including Robbie Williams.

The sets are not broadcast live on Sky Arts.

How to watch Sky Arts?

You can watch Sky Arts for free on Freeview channel 11 and Freesat channel 147. For Sky customers it can be found on channel 130 and for Virgin customer it is channel 128.

Which sets will be shown?

Sky Arts will not broadcast the full festival - the coverage will begin on the evenings at 8pm. The following artist's sets will be shown on the channel:

Friday

8pm - Sophie Ellis-Baxter

8.30pm - OneRepublic

10pm - Sugababes

10.30pm - Courteeners

11.30pm - Peter Hook and the Light

Saturday

8pm - Pulp

8.20pm - Anne-Marie

9pm - N-Dubz

9.30pm - Scouting For Girls

10pm - George Ezra

11.20pm - Sam Ryder

Sunday

8pm - Niall Horan

9pm - Blondie

10.30pm - Echo and the Bunnymen

11pm - Robbie Williams

12.30am - Manic Street Preachers

Is there a live stream of Isle of Wight Festival?

There will not be a live stream of the festival. Highlights will be available on YouTube after the fact.