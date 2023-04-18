Queens of the Stone Age will be joined by supporting act Coach Party for their UK gigs

Queens of the Stone Age are set to return to the UK for the first time since they toured for their 2017 album Villains. The American rock band have announced three headline shows in the UK, their first in five years, as part of their summer tour of European festivals.

This is everything you need to know.

What UK shows are Queens of the Stone Age playing?

In June later this year, Queens of the Stone Age will play three shows in the UK across three different venues.

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age performs onstage during KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2017 at The Forum on December 9, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for KROQ)

The schedule goes as follows:

20 June, The Piece Hall, Halifax

22 June, Dreamland, Margate

23 June, Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

Who is supporting?

During their UK gigs, Queens of the Stone Age will be supported by Coach Party, a four piece band from the Isle of Wight.

Some of Coach Party’s most listened to songs, as per Spotify, include Everybody Hates Me, FLAG (Feel Like A Girl), Weird Me Out and Can’t Talk, Won’t. The band released their most recent single Micro Aggression earlier this year.

In 2020, the band were tipped as “one to watch” by the Guardian, which described their music as “poppy yet experimental, and served with a conference that only comes from not hiding behind other people’s ideas”.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go live on Friday 21 April at 9am, with fans able to purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

There are also a number of presale events available for the Piece Hall show in Halifax, but not for the other two gigs.

Josh Homme of Queens of The Stone Age performs during Splendour in the Grass 2017 on July 22, 2017 in Byron Bay, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Presale tickets fans can access include:

The Piece Hall Members Presale, from Wednesday 19 April at 9am to Friday 21 April at 8am

Barclaycard Presale, from Wednesday 19 April at 9am to Friday 21 April at 8am

Artist Presale, from Wednesday 19 April at 9am to Friday 21 April at 8am

Cuffe & Taylor Presale, from Thursday 20 April at 9am to Friday 21 April at 8am

Live Nation Presale, from Thursday 20 April at 9am to Friday 21 April at 8am

Ticketmaster Presale, from Thursday 20 April at 9am to Friday 21 April at 8am

Ticketmaster states that there is a maximum limit of six sticks per person and per household and that “tickets in excess of six will be cancelled”.

Are Queens of the Stone Age playing other gigs in Europe?

The Queens of the Stone Age’s summer 2023 European tour dates goes as follows, including the three UK dates that have also been announced: