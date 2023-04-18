Queens of the Stone Age are set to return to the UK for the first time since they toured for their 2017 album Villains. The American rock band have announced three headline shows in the UK, their first in five years, as part of their summer tour of European festivals.
This is everything you need to know.
What UK shows are Queens of the Stone Age playing?
In June later this year, Queens of the Stone Age will play three shows in the UK across three different venues.
The schedule goes as follows:
- 20 June, The Piece Hall, Halifax
- 22 June, Dreamland, Margate
- 23 June, Cardiff Castle, Cardiff
Who is supporting?
Advertisement
Advertisement
During their UK gigs, Queens of the Stone Age will be supported by Coach Party, a four piece band from the Isle of Wight.
Some of Coach Party’s most listened to songs, as per Spotify, include Everybody Hates Me, FLAG (Feel Like A Girl), Weird Me Out and Can’t Talk, Won’t. The band released their most recent single Micro Aggression earlier this year.
In 2020, the band were tipped as “one to watch” by the Guardian, which described their music as “poppy yet experimental, and served with a conference that only comes from not hiding behind other people’s ideas”.
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets will go live on Friday 21 April at 9am, with fans able to purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There are also a number of presale events available for the Piece Hall show in Halifax, but not for the other two gigs.
Presale tickets fans can access include:
- The Piece Hall Members Presale, from Wednesday 19 April at 9am to Friday 21 April at 8am
- Barclaycard Presale, from Wednesday 19 April at 9am to Friday 21 April at 8am
- Artist Presale, from Wednesday 19 April at 9am to Friday 21 April at 8am
- Cuffe & Taylor Presale, from Thursday 20 April at 9am to Friday 21 April at 8am
- Live Nation Presale, from Thursday 20 April at 9am to Friday 21 April at 8am
- Ticketmaster Presale, from Thursday 20 April at 9am to Friday 21 April at 8am
Ticketmaster states that there is a maximum limit of six sticks per person and per household and that “tickets in excess of six will be cancelled”.
Are Queens of the Stone Age playing other gigs in Europe?
The Queens of the Stone Age’s summer 2023 European tour dates goes as follows, including the three UK dates that have also been announced:
- June 16 – Southside Festival, Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany
- June 17 – Pinkpop Festival, Landgraaf, the Netherlands
- June 18 – Hurricane Festival, Scheessel, Germany
- June 20 – The Piece Hall, Halifax, England
- June 22 – Dreamland, Margate, England
- June 23 – Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, Wales
- June 28 – Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark
- June 30 – Open’er Festival, Gdynia, Poland
- July 2 – Rock Werchter Festival, Werchter, Belgium
- July 4 – Les Nuits de Fourvière, Lyon, France
- July 5 – Pause Guitare Festival, Albi, France
- July 7 – Mad Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain
- July 8 – NOS Alive Festival, Lisbon, Portugal