The singer’s first live performance since 2017 was delayed by one hour

Fans of Frank Ocean have been left disappointed following his Coachella performance.

The musician who was the festival’s first weekend closer was playing his first ever live performance in six years, but fans were not impressed after they faced a one hour delay for his show and after Ocean delivered a six song DJ set by Crystall Mess.

Sources on Twitter have claimed that the set did originally contain an ice rink, complete with ice skaters, but that this was cancelled at the “last minute”. Despite fans disappointment, artist Justin Beiber took to Instagram praising the musician for his set telling fans his “artistry is simply unmatched”.

So, what happened during Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance, what was his setlist and what did Justin Beiber say on Instagram? Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened during Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance?

Anticipation for Ocean’s Coachella set had been high, with it being the artist’s first live performance in six years, however, fans were left confused and disappointed after the show was one hour late, Ocean spent most of the set sitting down and delivered a six song DJ set by Crystall Mess.

Frank Ocean performing at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on Randall’s Island in New York (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Reported by Rolling Stone, a source has claimed that Ocean’s performance was changed at the last moment due to an ankle injury he sustained during rehearsals, which would explain why the singer was seated for most of the show.

According to the Twitter account The Festive Owl, the set did originally contain an ice rink complete with ice skaters, however it was cancelled at the “last minute”, which caused the “hour long delay” for Ocean’s performance.

Ocean didn’t speak much to fans during his set, however he did drop hints about a new album and touched on visiting the festival with his brother Ryan, who died in 2020. The musician said: “I want to talk about why I’m here because it’s not because of a new album, not that there’s not a new album.”

He continued: “My brother and I came to this festival a lot. I feel like I was dragged by him sometimes because I didn’t want to get a respiratory infection.… I would always come here, and one of my fondest memories is watching Rae Sremmurd with my brother … and Travis [Scott performed] in that tent.”

He added: “I know [Ryan] would be so excited to be here with all of us. I want to say thank you for the support and the years and the love all this time. Now I’ll get back to the songs.”

What was his Coachella setlist?

Ocean took to the Coachella stage on Sunday April 16 as the first weekend closer, in what was his first live performance in six years. There were 24 songs in total on his setlist, with live debuts of hits including: Come On World, You Can’t Go!, Impietas / Deathwish (ASR), White Ferrari, Florida, and Godspeed. However, reported by UpRoxx, many of the songs came as part of a DJ Crystall Mess DJ set, which they were remixes and were not performed live.

Here is Frank Ocean’s Coachella setlist:

Novacane (new version) Come On World, You Can’t Go! Crack Rock Impietas / Deathwish (ASR) Bad Religion White Ferrari (new version) Florida Pink + White (acoustic) Solo (new version) Solo (Reprise) - played from tape, not performed live Chanel (Sango Remix) - played from tape, not performed live Lost (Jersey Club Remix) - played from tape, not performed live/DJ Crystall Mess set Slide (Jersey Club Remix) - played from tape, not performed live/DJ Crystall Mess set In Ha Mood (Ice Spice song) - played from tape, not performed live/DJ Crystall Mess set Provider (Jersey Club Remix) - played from tape, not performed live/DJ Crystall Mess set In My Room (Jersey Club Remix) - played from tape, not performed live/DJ Crystall Mess set No Church In The Wild/Pyramids (mashup) - played from tape, not performed live/DJ Crystall Mess set Godspeed Wise Man (new version) Night Life (Aretha Franklin cover) Self Control (acoustic) Nikes - played from tape, not performed live Nights (Mixed with Sango Remix)” - played from tape, not performed live At Your Best (You Are Love)” (The Isley Brothers cover)

What has Justin Beiber said?

Despite fans reacting poorly to Frank Ocean’s performance, artists including Justin Beiber have praised it. Following the show which took place on Sunday, Beiber took to Instagram to share an image of Ocean’s performance alongside a caption praising the musician and thanking him.