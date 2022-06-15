Advance purchase tickets for the festival will go on sale in the coming days

Coachella has announced dates for the world-famous festival in 2023.

The event, which takes place at The Empire Polo Club, in the southern Californian desert, is set to return for two weekends in April 2023.

Rap sensation Frank Ocean has been confirmed as a headliner, with advance purchase tickets set to be released in the coming days.

Coachella returned for the first time in two years in 2022, after being cancelled due to the global pandemic.

The 2022 festival featured headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, and Swedish House Mafia.

Each day attracted 125,000 fans, with 2023’s show expecting a similar turnout.

Here’s everything you need to know about Coachella 2023.

When is Coachella 2023?

Coachella is set to return to The Empire Polo Club in 2023 on the 14-16 April and 21-23 April.

What is the lineup for Coachella 2023?

Coachella have not revealed the full lineup as of yet.

Frank Ocean is confirmed to headline Coachella 2023 (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Frank Ocean is expected to headline, having previously been booked to play the 2020 festival.

Lineups can change right up until the last minute, but Ocean is expected to top the bill on one of the days over the weekend.

How can I get tickets for Coachella 2023?

Tickets for Coachella 2023 will go on sale on 17 June at 6pm UK time.

Festival goers attend the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (Pic: Getty Images for Coachella)

To be able to buy tickets you have to first register with Coachella on their website.

There will be a variety of passes to choose from including general admission, VIP and hotel packages.

Fans will only be allowed to buy four tickets per transaction.

How much do tickets for Coachella 2023 cost?

When tickets go on sale there are a variety of passes you can choose from, all of which have a different price.

Here are all the ticket passes and fees you can expect to pay for Coachella:

General admission (GA):

Tier 1: $499 + $50 fees

Tier 2: $549 + $50 fees

Tier 3: $599 + $50

GA tickets allow entrance to the Venue and Day Parking lots all three days and pass holders may visit the GA camping areas.

GA + Shuttle

Tier 1: $599 + $50 fees

Tier 2: $649 + $50 fees

Allows entrance to the Venue and Day Parking lots for all three days. GA Pass holders may visit the GA Camping areas. Includes Any Line Shuttle Pass.

VIP

Tier 1: $1069 + $130 fees

Tier 2: $1269 + $130 fees

Allows access into the venue, day parking lots (preferred parking sold separately) and the venue VIP areas. May visit Car & Tent Camping areas.

Are there payment options?

Coachella has released a payment plan for anyone wanting to split the cost of advance ticket prices.

According to their website, fans can pay a first instalment of $99 when tickets are released on 17 June and then divide the remaining balance over 6 payments.

The payments will be due on the 15th of every month until the final one in December 2022.