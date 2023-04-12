Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating? Romance rumours explained

Celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi has published claims that the two have been dating since January

The internet has collectively lost its mind over another potential pairing: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (Dune, Bones and All). Who saw that one coming?

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating?

As it stands, neither Jenner nor Chalamet have confirmed or denied their alleged relationship.

Rumours of their romance come after Deux Moi, a celebrity gossip anonymous social media account, posted about the pair on Instagram with the caption: “NEW COUPLE ALERT.”

Deux Moi also shared on its Instagram Story from other anonymous sources that claimed that Jenner and Chalamet brought in the New Year together in Aspen, had been on holiday together to Turks and Caicos in January, and would be spending Coachella together later in April.

Following the publication of the anonymous tip off, fans of Jenner and Chalamet have wasted no time in taking to the internet to try and gather as much information about the potential new couple.

Some have pointed to the fact that, as per Page Six , Jenner and Chalamet were seen together at dinner at the end of March (alongside Jenner’s sister Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, Zack Bia and Russell Westbrook) as possible evidence as to their relationship.

However, for those wanting to know more, details about their supposed relationship are pretty sparse.

Wait, I thought Kylie Jenner was with Travis Scott?

For those of you who aren’t intimately familiar with the love lives of the Kardashian and Jenner clan, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Kylie Jenner was with rapper Travis Scott - the two do have two children together after all.

Jenner and Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, have been in an on and off relationship since 2017, when they were first spotted together at Coachella. Scott and Jenner both admitted in a cover story for GQ that they can’t actually remember where they first met.

In a video for GQ , Jenner said: “We always knew each other, like we were hanging around each other - I mean, we just had mutual friends.”

The two were first linked after they were spotted holding hands at Coachella in 2017. Speaking to GQ, Jenner said that after Coachella, she decided to join Scott on his tour.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

She said: “He said, “I’m going back on tour - what do we want to do about this?” because we obviously liked each other. And I was like, “I guess I’m going with you” and then we rode off into the sunset.”

In May 2017, Jenner and Scott attended the Met Gala together, and on 3 May, Us Weekly claimed that the two were getting serious, with a source reportedly telling the outlet: “Travis is telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal.”

A couple weeks later, TMZ reported that a source had said that they “have decided to do the committed relationship thing”.

In June 2017, the pair got matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles. Later that year, in September, rumours of Jenner’s pregnancy began circulating.

Jenner’s mother, Kris, addressed the rumours at the time, stating: “She’s not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening. Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment.”

Jenner gave birth to her and Scott’s first child, daughter Stormi, on 1 February 2018.

After giving birth, Jenner wrote on social media: “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Travis Scott: “Look Mom I Can Fly” Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hanger on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)

In October of 2019, it was reported that the couple were taking a break but that they were “not done”. A source told E! News that the two weren’t “officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart”. A few days later, Jenner confirmed on social media that the two had split.

Fast forward to March 2020 and the couple were seen together at a basketball game, with multiple outlets reporting that the two were back together. In May 2021, rumours of their relationship were sparked once again after Jenner flew out to Miami to celebrate Scott’s birthday.

An anonymous source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight: “Kylie and Travis are messing around and having fun together. They’ve always had a strong connection and chemistry and they’re exploring their relationship romantically again.”

Scott appeared to confirm that they were back together on 15 June 2021, when he was honoured at the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit as a “visionary in fashion, technology and the arts”.

During his speech he said: “Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you.”

Following weeks of speculation regarding their relationship, Jenner and Scott confirmed that they were expecting their second child, whom Jenner gave birth to on 2 February 2022. After initially naming their son Wolf, Jenner and Scott announced that they had changed his name to Aire.

It was reported at the beginning of the year that Jenner and Scott had parted ways once again after spending the holidays separately - however a source told People that while they are not together “right now”, it’s “probably not the end of their relationship”.

(L-R) Stormi Webster, Travis Scott, and Kylie Jenner attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for MRC)

Earlier this month, Scott called Jenner “a beauty” in the comments of one of her Instagram posts, leaving many to wonder if the two had gotten back together once again, but a source told Us Weekly that that wasn’t the case.

They said: “Kylie thought it was really sweet of Travis to show his support for her in such a public way. That’s just who Travis is though. Even when they were a couple, he was never shy about showing big displays of affection and love.”