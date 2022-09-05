Speaking at the Venice Film Festival, the 26-year-old Academy Award-nominee vented about social media

Timothée Chalamet has spoken out about the negative impact of social media in today’s society, saying it is “tough to be alive now.”

The American actor, 26, from New York, revealed his dislike of social media as he spoke to reporters at the Venice Film Festival on Friday.

"To be young now, and to be young whenever — I can only speak for my generation — is to be intensely judged," he said, according to E news.

American actor Timothée Chalamet (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

"I can’t imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media," Chalamet added.

He also said it was a relief to play characters who aren’t dependent on social media and predicted that we are on the brink of societal collapse.

"It was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in.

“Which is, without casting judgement on that because if you can find your tribe there, then all the power, but I think it’s tough to be alive now.

"I think societal collapse is in the air — or it smells like it — and, without being pretentious, that’s why hopefully movies matter, because that’s the role of the artist… to shine a light on what’s going on."

The conversation came about as the actor appeared at a press conference for Luca Guadagino’s “Bones and All”, which follows cannibal lovers on a road trip across America.

The movie is based on Camille DeAngelis’ novel of the same name, which was published in 2015.

In the Bones and All, Chalamet stars as Lee, as one half of a cannibal couple alongside Canadian actress Taylor Russel who plays his character’s girlfriend, Maren.

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Friday and will be released in November.

The audience at Friday’s premiere gave the film an eight-and-a-half-minute ovation.

Chalamet sent social media into a frenzy on Friday with his outfit choice for the 79th edition of the festival.

Timothee Chalamet attends the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old Academy Award-nominee was seen walking down the red carpet in a backless, red jumpsuit, with black boots and sunglasses.

According to Vogue, the outfit was a custom piece from Chalamets favourite designer, Haider Ackermann.

One person said: “I love Timothée Chalamet’s outfit at the Venice Film Festival. He looked GOOD.”

Another said: “Omg, Timothèe is slaying in this red outfit.”