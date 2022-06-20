Amazon Prime series The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on a series of books by young adult fiction author Jenny Han

The Summer I Turned Pretty has dropped on Amazon Prime and features a cast of up-and-coming actors.

The series follows the first book of the same name in Jenny Han’s summer trilogy - Han is also known for another book series, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, which has been adapted into three Netflix original films.

The first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty sees a love triangle develop between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah and their friend Belly, on their annual lakehouse vacation.

Belly had previously thought of the pair as close friends, but now she realises that she may have deeper feelings for them, and that these feelings could be reciprocated.

Who stars in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Lola Tung as Belly

Belly is a teenage girl and centre of the love triangle between her, Conrad and Jeremiah which drives the series, and she tries to decide which boy she should be with.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is 19-year-old Tung’s first acting role but it is not likely to be her last.

Tung graduated from the prestigious LaGuardia High School in New York, where Jennifer Aniston and Timothée Chalamet also attended.

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Conrad is the serious and sensible Fisher brother who Belly develops strong feelings for over the course of the series.

Briney only has two other credits to his name, having played The Shadow in short horror film Under the Covers, and Benjy in short drama Want This.

He is also due to star as a character called James in the upcoming Salvador Dali biopic Dali Land with Ben Kinglsey.

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Jeremiah is Conrad’s easygoing and flirtatious younger brother, who also has feelings for Belly.

Unlike his co-stars, Casalegno has plenty of credits to his name, including a role in the fantasy film Noah alongside Russell Crowe.

He has also starred as Trevor Strand in the crime drama Walker and appeared in fantasy series The Vampire Diaries.

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah

Susannah is Conrad’s mother and the host of the annual summer vacation which brings her two sons and Belly together every year.

Blanchard played Kitty Nygaard in the first season of crime series Fargo, and Emma Trakarsky in the comedy drama You Me Her.

She also played Nancy in several episodes of the British sitcom Peep Show and Cher Horowitz in the ‘90s film spinoff series Clueless.

Jackie Chung as Laurel

Laurel is a novelist, Belly’s mother and Susannah’s best friend, and also stays at the lakehouse during the group’s vacations.

Chung has previously been in Grey’s Anatomy, action series Station 19, and the drama film Coming Home Again.

She is also due to appear in the upcoming short sci-fi film The Translators.

When is The Summer I Turned Pretty out?

All of the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty was released on Amazon Prime Video on 17 June.

Will there be a season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Yes a second season has been confirmed and will feature many of the same cast as season one.