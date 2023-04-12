The singer urged her followers to be ‘gentle with each other and with yourselves’

Every aspect of celebrities’ lives are usually subject to much speculation and discussion from the general public. Recently, fans of Ariana Grande have flooded her Instagram comments with “concern” about the fact that she has seemingly lost weight.

Grande took to TikTok to address the discussion being held around her thinness, telling her audience that “there are many different ways to look healthy” and that people should feel “less comfortable” commenting on others bodies.

Grande is currently shooting the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked . The singer will appear as Glinda the Good, opposite Cynthia Erivo ( Luther: The Fallen Sun , Roar ) as Elphaba. Director Jon M Chu announced in 2022 that Wicked would be split into two separate movies, released on Christmas in 2024 and 2025.

What did she say?

Grande took to TikTok on Tuesday (11 April) to address concerns that fans have expressed regarding her body, telling her followers that “there are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful”.

Speaking to the camera, Grande said: “I don’t do this often, I don’t like it, I’m not good at it, but I just wanted to address some concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid this close attention to.

“I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies no matter what, even if you think you’re saying something good or well intentioned, whatever it is, healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy, we just shouldn’t, we should really work towards not doing that as much.

“There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don’t like that I think we should help each other work towards, just to aim towards being safer and keeping each other safer.”

She continued: “Personally for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants, and drinking on them, and eating poorly, and at the lowest points of my life when I looked the way you consider “my healthy”, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy.

“I know I shouldn’t have to explain that but I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here, something good might come from it, I don’t know.

“That’s the first thing - healthy can look different - the second thing is that you never know what someone is going through, so even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person is probably working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and with yourselves.

“And thirdly, the third one is unrelated I guess, I just wanted to extend some love your way and tell you that you’re beautiful no matter what phase you’re in.”

What has the response been like?

In the comments of her video, Grande has seen a huge outpouring of support from her followers and fans.

One person wrote: “Absolutely love this. No one deserves to have their body commented on especially when you don’t truly know the person. Thank you Ariana [heart emoji].”

Ariana Grande at the GRAMMY Charities Signings during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Another commented: “This made me cry omg, we love you so much and you’re gorgeous [heart emojis].”

