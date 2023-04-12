Rumours regarding their relationship status started circulating after the two shared a couple of romantic posts on Instagram

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi have sparked engagement rumours after the two posted coordinated pictures on Instagram in which Brown appeared to be wearing an engagement ring.

Whilst many have offered their congratulations to the couple, others have been somewhat confused by the couple potentially taking the next step in their relationship, mostly due to their young ages - Brown turned 19 on 19 February earlier this year, and Bongiovi will be turning 21 next month, on 7 May.

This is everything you need to know.

Who is Jake Bongiovi?

Jake Bongiovi is an American actor and the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, the founder and frontman of the band Bon Jovi.

Bongiovi was born on 7 May 2002 in New Jersey and is the second youngest of his three siblings; Stephanie, who was born in 1993, Jesse, born in 1995 and Romeo, born in 2004.

Bongiovi is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming romantic comedy Sweetheart, in the role of Kellan. He’s set to appear alongside Charlie Hall ( The Sex Lives of College Girls , Bel-Air ), Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men, The Legend of Korra) and Nico Hiraga ( The Power , Booksmart).

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix’s “Stranger Things” season 4 premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Per IMDb , the synopsis says: “Two college freshmen pull a “Turkey Dump” and break up with their high school sweethearts over “Drunksgiving” - the chaotic night before Thanksgiving in their hometown that puts their codependent friendship to the test.”

Earlier this year, Bongiovi was cast in the upcoming Todd Tucker musical Rockbottom, alongside Tom Everett Scott (13 Reasons Why, I’m Sorry), McKaley Miller (Ma, You’re Killing Me) and Teala Dunn (DC Super Hero Girls, Guilty Party), which tells the story of a fictitious 1980s hair metal band called CougarSnake.

How long have they been together?

Brown and Bongiovi have been together since 2021 after initially meeting over Instagram.

In her 2022 WIRED interview in which she answers the most Googled questions about herself, Brown revealed that they met over the social media platform and “we were friends for a bit and then, what can I say?”.

Despite the romance rumours surrounding the two at the time, Brown and Bongiovi maintained that they were just friends, however they were photographed that same month holding hands in New York City.

In November 2021, Brown and Bongiovi went Instagram official, with Brown sharing a picture of them whilst in an empty pod on the London Eye.

Jake Bongiovi and British actress Millie Bobby Brown arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” at The Paris Theatre in New York City on October 27, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

That year the two spent Christmas together, with Bongiovi gifting Brown a vinyl of Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR album.

In an interview with Seventeen in January 2022, she said: “I love 1 Step Forward 3 Steps Back, it makes me wanna cry every time. I think my boyfriend’s gonna kill me if I listen to it around him anymore.”

The next month the pair dressed up as Barbie and Ken to celebrate Brown’s 18th birthday on 19 February, and on 13 March they made their red carpet debut when they attended the Baftas. They took to the red carpet together once again on 14 May 2022 at the Stranger Things season four premiere.

The two haven’t been shy sharing their relationship on social media, posting PDA filled pictures and videos on Instagram.

Are they engaged?

Brown and Bongiovi sparked engagement rumours after Brown shared a picture on Instagram of the two of them in which she appears to be wearing an engagement ring on her left hand.

In the caption, Brown quoted lyrics from the Taylor Swift song Lover: “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all [heart emoji].”

Bongiovi also posted to his own Instagram account, sharing a picture of the couple with the caption: “Forever [heart emoji].”

