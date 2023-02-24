Season 2 of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, Bel-Air starring Jabari Banks as Will Smith is available to watch on Peacock in the US now

The second season of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot has landed in the US - the series is a gritty dramatic take on the ‘90s Will Smith comedy series, starring Jabari Banks as Will - the character not the actor.

As Will makes the move from West Philadelphia to to the upper-class neighbourhood of Bel-Air, Los Angeles. Unlike the original sitcom, the drama series takes a more serious look at issues of racial tension, class, and culture shock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the season one finale, which saw Will meet his biological father, Lou, and realised that his closest family had lied to him about Lou’s whereabouts for years. The dramatic episode saw Will fall out with his father and the rest of his family, storming out and planning to get on on his own.

The second season sees Will playing street-ball, hoping to catch the attention of a recruiter and go professional. He is at a crossroads in his life and trying to rebuild the relationship with his family that was damaged when their lies came to light in the last season.

Meanwhile, he and Carlton continue to grow closer, though they remain two very different people. This is everything you need to know about season two of Bel-Air:

Bel-Air season 2

Who is in the cast of Bel-Air season 2?

Jabari Banks as Will Smith

Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks

Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks

Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks

Coco Jones as Hilary Banks

Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks

Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey

Jordan L. Jones as Jazz

Simone Joy Jones as Lisa

Brooklyn McLinn as Doc Hightower

Jazlyn Lopez Martin as Jackie

Riele Downs as Yazmin Staats

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jabari Banks as Will

When is Bel-Air season 2 on TV?

Bel-Air season two premiered in the US on Peacock on Thursday 23 February with the first three episodes available to stream now. Later episodes will be released weekly - there are 10 episodes in season two.

How can you watch Bel-Air in the UK?

The first season of Bel-Air is available to watch in the UK on the Sky Store and NOW, and you can buy the season on Amazon, AppleTV, and Google Play Store. However, unlike some US shows which come to the UK through Sky Atlantic, the second season of Bel-Air is currently unavailable to watch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first season of Bel-Air was available to watch in the UK for Sky and NOW customers just one day after its US release date, but this is not the case with the second season.

The series will follow season one onto Sky and NOW eventually, but right now a UK release date is yet to be announced. Check back here for updates on the UK release of Bel-Air season two.

Is there a trailer for Bel-Air season 2?