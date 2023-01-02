Martin Compston, Iain Glen, and just about every other acclaimed Scottish actor star in The Rig, a new supernatural thriller coming to Amazon Prime this January

Martin Compston as Fulmer Hamilton in The Rig, wearing an orange boilet suit and looking over a metal railing (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The Rig, a new supernatural thriller about a group of workers stranded on an oil rig, is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Friday 6 January.

The series, which stars Martin Compston and Iain Glen, was the first Amazon Original to be filmed entirely in Scotland.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Rig.

What’s it about?

The workers of Kinloch Bravo oil rig are stranded, and forces beyond their imagination are closing in.

The official Amazon Prime Video synopsis explains that “when the Kinloch Bravo crew are due to be collected and return to the mainland, a mysterious and all-enveloping fog rolls through. The rig is hit by massive tremors, and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the shore and the outside world.”

“As the crew endeavour to discover what’s driving this unknown force, a major accident forces them to ask questions about who they can really trust. Bonds are broken, allegiances formed, and generational fault lines are exposed. The crew of the Bravo will be driven to the limits of both their loyalties and their endurance, leading to a confrontation with forces beyond their imagination.”

Who stars in The Rig?

Iain Glen plays Magnus MacMillan, the leader of the crew. Glen is probably most recognisable for Game of Thrones, in which he played Ser Jorah Mormont across all eight series, but you might also know him from Jack Taylor or Downton Abbey. He currently plays Batman on the DC series Titans.

Martin Compston plays Fulmer Hamilton, the communications officer. You’ll know Compston from Line of Duty, of course, but you might also recognise him from forensics drama Traces, paranoia thriller Our House, or from his recent appearance in the BBC drama Mayflies.

Emily Hampshire plays Rose Mason, a representative of the oil company. Prior to starring in The Rig, Hampshire played Stevie Budd in Schitt’s Creek and Jennifer Goines in 12 Monkeys. You might also recognise her from films like Xavier Dolan’s The Death and Life of John F. Donovan or David Cronenberg’s Cosmopolis.

They’re joined by Mark Bonnar (Catastrophe, Guilt) as Alwyn Evans, Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty, Doctor Who) as Cat Braithwaite, Owen Teale (Game of Thrones) as Lars Hutton, Stuart McQuarrie (Trainspotting) as Colin Murchison, and Molly Vevers (The Spanish Princess) as Heather Shaw amongst others.

Who writes and directs?

The Rig was created by David Macpherson, a first-time screenwriter inspired by stories his father told him about working on an oil rig. Macpherson has been developing The Rig since 2018.

John Strickland, a director who has previously worked on Line of Duty and Hustle, directed all six episodes of The Rig.

Is there a trailer for The Rig?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

The Rig will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Friday 6 January, which you can sign up for here. All six episodes of The Rig will be available at once as part of a boxset.

How many episodes are there?

The Rig is a six-part drama, with each episode around an hour long.

Where was it filmed?

Interestingly, The Rig is the first Amazon original to film entirely in Scotland.

Will there be a second series?

It’s a little too early to say either way, but as soon as there’s official comment from Amazon (or any of the cast and crew) we’ll update this piece with any and all relevant information.

Why should I watch The Rig?

