Adam Scott, Ken Marino, and Jane Lynch return for the third season of Party Down - nearly 12 years since the end of Season 2

Party Down, the cult comedy that last aired in 2010, is returning this year for a third season.

The series stars Adam Scott as an unemployed actor, finding part time employment alongside other unemployed actors and writers at a local catering business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Party Down ahead of the long anticipated third season.

What is it about?

Party Down is a workplace sitcom following a group of out of work actors taking on catering jobs in between acting roles.

The official synopsis for Party Down S3 explains that “Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard. After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.”

Who stars in Party Down S3?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adam Scott as Henry and Jennifer Garner as Evie in Party Down Season 3 (Credit: Colleen Hayes / Starz)

Adam Scott stars as Henry, an actor-turned-bartender-turned-actor. Scott is best known for comedy performances in series like Parks and Recreation, Angie Tribeca, and The Good Place, but in recent years he’s recieved acclaim for dramatic performances in Big Little Lies and Severance.

He’s joined by Jane Lynch (Glee), Ken Marino (The Other Two), Martin Starr (Tulsa King), Ryan Hansen (Veronica Mars), and Megan Mullally (Will and Grace), all of whom are reprising their roles from the original series. Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project), Tyrel Jackson Williams (Brockmire), Zoë Chao (The Afterparty) and James Marsden (Westworld) will all be joining the cast as new characters.

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets), Fran Kranz (Julia), Lyric Lewis (AP Bio), Bobby Monihan (Saturday Night Live), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), Judy Reyes (Claws) and Calum Worthy (The Act) are all set to guest star in Party Down S3.

Lizzy Kaplan, who starred alongside Adam Scott in the original run of Party Down, was unable to return due to existing commitments to Fleishman is in Trouble.

Who writes and directs?

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Enbom, who co-created the series alongside Veronica Mars’ Rob Thomas and Paul Rudd, writes much of Series 3. Enborn has also worked on Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and The Good Doctor.

Directors on Series 3 include Bryan Gordon (who directed most of Party Down Series 2), Heather Jack (I Love That For You), Jude Weng (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), cast member Ken Marino, Van Nguyen (Love, Victor), and Wendey Stanzler (Ugly Betty, Five Days at Memorial).

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the UK, you can watch Party Down on Lionsgate+. You can subscribe to Lionsgate+ as an add-on channel via Amazon Prime Video, or sign up to Lionsgate+ directly here.

In the US, you can watch Party Down on Starz.

Party Down Series 3 will begin on Friday 24 February, with new episodes available weekly. The series finale will air on Friday 31 March.

How many episodes will there be?

The new series of Party Down will be just six episodes long. Each episode will be half an hour long.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where can I watch Party Down Season 1 and 2?

In the UK, you can watch the first two seasons of Party Down with a subscription to Lionsgate+. Otherwise, you can purchase the series through

Will there be a fourth series of Party Down?

It’s too early to say at the moment, but as soon as any official information is made available we’ll update this piece with any and all relevant details.

Why should I watch Party Down?