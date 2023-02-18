Harry Lawtey, Jessica Barden, and Sophia Brown star in ITVX romantic drama You & Me this February

You & Me, a new three-part drama tracing a romance from different perspectives, is coming to ITVX this February.

The series, which stars Industry’s Harry Lawtey and The End of the F***ing World’s Jessica Barden, was written by debut screenwriter Jamie Davis and produced by Russell T Davies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about You & Me.

What is it about?

The official ITVX synopsis for You & Me explains that the series is “a quintessentially modern relationship drama” that explores “what it means to find love, what it means to lose love, and what it takes to try and love once again”.

“Ben is a young northerner in London who finds his life changed forever when catastrophe strikes on the happiest day of his life, Emma is a rising theatre star who hides tragedy behind her success, and Jess is a young woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she’s running for a bus…”

“Told over two separate timelines across the three episodes, You & Me reveals, chapter by chapter, the tragedies that have shaped Ben, Emma and Jess. As the “Then” gives way to the “Now”, a chance encounter leads their lives (and their loved ones) to collide but when they find themselves offered a second chance at love, will they take it or will the past hold them back?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who stars in You & Me?

Sophia Brown as Jess and Harry Lawtey as Ben in You & Me, on the bus together (Credit: ITV)

Harry Lawtey plays Ben, a young Northerner struck by a sudden catastrophe. Lawtey is best known for playing Rob in HBO’s banking drama Industry, but you might also recognise him from a recent role in Netflix’s gothic horror film The Pale Blue Eye.

Jessica Barden plays Emma, a rising theatre star whose success hides tragedy. Barden is best known for playing Alyssa in Channel 4’s dark comedy The End of the F***ing World, but you might also know her from Pieces of Her or Far From The Madding Crowd.

Sophia Brown plays Jess, a young woman whose life changes forever when running for the bus. You’ll know Brown from Netflix’s fantasy drama The Witcher: Blood Origin, BBC One crime drama Giri/Haji, and the sci-fi series Borderland.

They’re joined by Julie Hesmondhalgh as (Coronation Street, Broadchurch, The A Word), Andi Osho (Stay Close, The Sandman, Breeders) as Jess’s mum Pam, Janie Dee (Crashing, Me and Orson Welles) as Emma’s mum Hannah, and Lily Newmark (Sex Education, Temple) as Emma’s sister Joey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who writes and directs?

All three episodes of You & Me were written by Jamie Davis, making his screenwriting debut here. The series was executive produced by Dominic Treadwell-Collins (A Very English Scandal, Holding) and Russell T Davies (Doctor Who, Nolly).

Tom Vaughn helmed all three episodes of You & Me, having previously directed episodes of Doctor Foster, Screw, and Press.

Is there a trailer?

Not quite yet, but we’ll update this piece to include it as soon as it’s available. Otherwise, you can catch a hglimpse of You & Me in the wider ITVX trailer here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When and how can I watch it?

All three episodes of You & Me will be available to stream on ITVX from Thursday 23 February. You can find ITVX here.

The series will eventually recieve a terrestrial broadcast on ITV1, but we don’t quite yet know when that’ll be.

How many episodes are there?

You & Me is a three part drama. Each episode is around 45 minutes long.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why should I watch You & Me?