The famous Kardashian and Jenner family trees are connected through Kris Jenner who had children with Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner

The Kardashians are one America’s most famous families, having rocketed to stardom off the back of their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and their new Disney+ series The Kardashians. The Jenners have also been a part of Keeping Up since its inception, and the Kardashian-Jenner family tree has continued to grow over the years.

There are now so many Kardashians and Jenners running around that it’s difficult to keep track of who’s who and how they are all related. This is everything you need to know about the Kardashian-Jenner family tree:

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian

How are the Kardashians and the Jenners related?

The two families are related through Kris Jenner - Kris married American lawyer Robert Kardashian in 1978. The couple had four children - Kourtney (43), Kim (42), Khloé (38), and Rob (35). Robert and Kris divorced in 1991 and Robert died in 2003.

Kris married Caitlyn Jenner, who was at the time known as Bruce Jenner and living as a man, in 1991 after her divorce from Robert. The couple had two children, Kendall (27), and Kylie (25). Kris and Caitlyn divorced in 2015.

Caitlyn Jenner also has children from her marriages to Chrystie Scott (1972-81) and Linda Thompson (1981-86). Caitlyn has Cassandra Marino (42), and Burt Jenner (44) from her marriage to Chrystie, and Brandon Jenner (41), and Brody Jenner (39), from her marriage to Linda.

Kendall and Kylie are therefore half-siblings to the Kardashian children and to Cassandra, Burt, Brandon, and Brody. However, the other Jenners are not related by blood to the Kardashians as they do not share any parents.

Who are Kris Jenner’s grandchildren?

Most of Kris’ children now also have children of their own. Kourtney has three children with her ex-partner Scott Disick - Mason (13), Penelope (10), and Reign (8). Kourtney married Travis Barker in 2022 - he has two children, Landon (19, and Alabama (17) with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

(L-R) Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Caitlin Jenner and Kylie Jenner (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

Kim Kardashian has four children with her ex-husband Ye - North (9), Saint (7), Chicago (4), and Psalm (3). Khloé has two children with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson - True (4), and a baby boy who she had via surrogacy and whose name she has not yet revealed. Rob has a daughter Dream (6) with his ex-partner Blac Chyna.

Kylie Jenner has two children with her now-ex partner Travis Scott - whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II - Stormi Webster (4) and Wolf Webster (11 months). Kendall Jenner does not have any children. Stormi and Wolf are the half-cousins of the Kardashian children.

Why do so many Kardashians start their name with K?

You may have noticed that five out of Kris Jenner’s six children’s first names start with a K - and it’s not just a coincidence. Kris’ mother Mary Jo Campbell actually started the trend, first naming Kris and then calling her second daughter Karen. Kris continued the theme with her own daughters, although Karen didn’t. She has one daughter, named Natalie.

Caitlyn Jenner appears to have had a naming trend of her own - all of her sons have ‘B’ names - Brandon, Burt and Brody - and Caitlyn used the name Bruce herself before coming out as transgender in 2015.