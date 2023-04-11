For the first time in Love is Blind history, fans will be able to watch the drama unfold live

The Love is Blind season 4 reunion will be coming to viewers live on Netflix this weekend.

For the first time in Love is Blind history, fans of the popular dating series where couples fall in love sight unseen will be able to watch the reunion unfold live. This season has had plenty of shocking twists from Irinia Solomonova and Zack Goytowski’s awkward split in Mexico to Jackelina Bonds opting to ditch her wedding dress fitting.

The first 11 episodes of the season are already available to watch on Netflix, with the season finale dropping on Friday (14 April). The jury is still out over which of our four couples will say “I do” at the altar.

As well as being able to watch the drama unfold live, viewers will be able to ask any burning questions they may have for the couples during Netflix’s live reunion special. So, when can you watch Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion and can you ask the couples questions? Here’s everything you need to know.

When can I watch Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion?

The Love is Blind live reunion will be available to watch on Netflix on Sunday 16 April, just two days after the dramatic season 4 finale drops on Friday (14 April). The live episode will stream globally from Los Angeles at 5pm PT and 8pm ET, however if you’re planning to watch it in the UK it will be an early start, with the live reunion expected to start at 4am.

For anyone unable to catch the episode, it will also be available to watch on Netflix after it has aired. This is the streaming giant's first ever live reunion special and follows in the footsteps of their first ever live stand-up special featuring Chris Rock which took place in March.

The Love is Blind season 4 reunion will stream live on Netflix (Photo: MONTY BRINTON/NETFLIX)

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming reunion featuring the couples from season 4, along with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The theme of the trailer is tea, with the cast sipping from golden teapots and teacups and sharing that the tea “would be spilled”.

Fans are ready to expect plenty of drama and could possibly get some answers surrounding the Jackie and Marshall split. You can watch the Love is Blind: The Live Reunion trailer below:

What couples will be on Love is Blind: The Live Reunion?

All five couples from season 4 will be at the reunion, with Netflix confirming Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Paul Peden and Micah Lussier, Marshall Glaze and Jackelina Bonds, and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi will be there to discuss what went down.

Paul and Micah in Love is Blind season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

However, it has not yet been confirmed as to whether Irina Solomonova will feature in the reunion, Zack’s former fiancée did not feature in the trailer for the episode and has faced widespread backlash for her behaviour during her time in the pods. On 2 April she addressed her “immature” actions in a video on Instagram alongside the caption “from my heart”. In the video she apologised to fans, saying: “I’m so so sorry to the people that watched the show that felt frustrated, angry, hurt, by the way that I was mistreating people.”

Can you ask the couples questions?

