The latest series will see 30 hopeful singletons try to find love in the pods

Love is Blind is returning to Netflix this March for season 4. The pods will once again be opening their doors as 30 hopeful singletons compete to fall in love, sight unseen.

Fans are still reeling from season 3, which saw two couples Alexa and Brennon and Matt and Colleen make it to the altar. Viewers were recently given an update on how their love stories are doing in Love is Blind After the Altar in February 2023, which revealed some shocking news about SK and Raven.

Netflix have already dropped a season 4 trailer which hints at plenty of drama and a shock twist. So, when will Love is Blind season 4 be on Netflix and what can you expect? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Love is Blind about?

Love is Blind is a reality dating show that aims to match 30 singletons sight unseen. The men and women meet in pods, where they can get to know each other and form an emotional connection, it’s only when they get engaged that they meet face to face in an identity reveal. Following agreeing to tie the knot, each of the couples move in together and has four weeks to plan their wedding day, with viewers kept guessing along the way as to whether or not they’ll say I do at the altar.

Love is Blind will be returning to Netflix with season 4 (Photo: Monty Brinton/Netflix)

Where is Love is Blind set?

Love is Blind takes place in a new location every season, this time it will be based in Seattle, previous seasons have been located in Chicago, Austin and Atlanta.

Is there a Love is Blind season 4 trailer?

Netflix released a trailer for Love is Blind season 4 on 8 March and boy does it bring the drama. In the trailer we get a glimpse at the new cast members along with the setting for this year’s season. It gives away some pretty juicy details, including one contestant who shares that he proposed to the wrong woman and is going to propose to another and one panicked groom who realises his bride to be didn’t turn up for her dress fitting. This season is looking like it will be the most action packed yet. You can watch the trailer for Love is Blind season 4 below:

Who hosts Love is Blind?

Love is Blind is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The married couple who tied the knot in 2011 have presented the Netflix series since season 1. Nick was previously married to singer Jessica Simpson, with the pair starring in reality TV series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica in 2003.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in 2021 (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

When can I watch Love is Blind season 4 on Netflix?

Love is Blind season 4 will be dropping on Netflix on March 24. The series will have a staggered release with episodes available over a period of four weeks.

Here is when all episodes of Love is Blind season 4 will be available on Netflix:

Friday 24 March: episodes 1 to 5

Friday 31 March: episodes 6 to 8

Friday 7 April: episodes 9 to 1

Friday 14 April: episode 12

Who stars in Love is Blind?

Netflix have revealed the cast for season 4 of Love is Blind. 30 singletons from across Seattle will head to the pods with the hope of falling in love and getting hitched.

30 singletons are hoping to find love in the pods (Photo: Courtesy of Netflix)

Here are the contestants for Love is Blind season 4:

Amber, 34: Flight attendant

April, 29: Sales and marketing coordinator

Ava, 32: Communications Specialist

Bill, 33: Real Estate Investor

Bliss, 33: Senior Program Manager

Brandie, 39: Real Estate Broker

Brett, 36: Design Director

Chelsea, 31: Paediatric Speech Language Pathologist

Chris, 32: Technical Recruiter

Conner, 28: Operations Manager

Irina, 26: Business Owner

Jack, 30: Software Sales

Jackelina, 27: Certified Dental Assistant

Jimmy, 29: Technical Product Manager

Josh, 31: Project Engineer

Josh “JP”, 30: Plant Operations Director

Juan, 30: Mortgage Loan Officer

Kacia, 31: Family Support Specialist

Kendra, 33: Social Worker

Kwame, 33: Sales Development Manager

Marshall, 27: Marketing Manager

Micah, 27: Marketing Manager

Molly, 32: Marriage & Family Therapist

Monica, 31: Elementary School Teacher

Paul, 29: Environmental Scientist

Quincy, 36: Gym Owner & Fitness Coach

Ryland, 29: Commercial Insurance & Real Estate

Tiffany, 37: Client Lead Recruiter

Wendi, 28: Aerospace Engineer

Zack, 31: Criminal Defense Attorney

Will there be a Love is Blind season 5?

