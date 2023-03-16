The reality TV star currently hosts Netflix’s Love is Blind with his wife Vanessa Lachey

Love is Blind season 4 will be back on our screens next week. The Netflix reality dating series will be opening up the pods once again as 30 hopeful singletons compete to fall in love, sight unseen.

The show is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The married couple who tied the knot in 2011 have presented the hit dating series since season 1. Lachey previously had a highly publicised marriage to singer Jessica Simpson, with the pair starring in reality TV series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica in 2003.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, how many wives has Nick Lachey had, when did he divorce Jessica Simpson and does he have children with his current wife Vanessa Lachey? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Nick Lachey?

Lachey is an American singer who rose to fame as the lead singer of the popular boy band 98 Degrees. The group which included his brother Drew, Justin Jeffre, and Jeff Timmons sold 10 million records. Originally from Kentucky, the 49-year-old first ventured on TV in the reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, the series ran for three seasons winning a People’s Choice Award in 2005. Lachey has since gone on to star in shows including Charmed, One Tree Hill and Hawaii Five-0. He also hosts the popular Netflix dating series Love is Blind alongside his wife, Vanessa.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey got engaged in November 2010 (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Is Love is Blind host married?

Lachey has been married twice, his first marriage to singer Jessica Simpson was featured in one of the first reality TV shows of the 2000s, called Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. It ran for three seasons and showcased the couple as they began married life together, however, the relationship didn’t last and Lachey has since remarried to American actress Vanessa Lachey (née Minnillo).

Who is his wife?

Lachey is currently married to actress and TV personality Vanessa Lachey (née Minnillo). A former Miss Teen USA, Vanessa worked as a New York correspondent for Entertainment Tonight and hosted MTV series Total Request Live. She currently stars as the lead in the CBS series NCIS: Hawaiʻi.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in 2021 (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple started dating in 2006, despite a brief split the pair got married in 2011 and have been together ever since. They first met on MTV’s Total Request Live, although Lachey was with Simpson at the time, things didn’t start heating until he asked her to be in his music video for What’s Left of Me in 2006. In an interview with Billboard in 2017, Vanessa explained how the video had marked the “beginning of our relationship.” She said: “[The] video, which was on TRL, was the beginning of our relationship. That’s what made it no longer friends and it got romantic. To the point that if you go back and look at the video, when he came to premiere it, I was so nervous and so crushing him that I didn’t show up for work that day. I called in sick.”

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony on Sir Richard Branson’s private island in the British Virgin Islands in July 2011. They have since welcomed three children and jointly present the Netflix dating series Love is Blind.

Do they have children?

Nick and Vanessa have welcomed three children since they married in 2011. Their oldest son Camden John was born on September 12, 2012, their daughter Brooklyn Elizabeth was born on January 5, 2015 and their youngest son Phoenix Robert was born on December 24, 2016.

In an interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show the couple spoke with Stephen “tWitch” Boss about how their children reacted to their fame. Nick said: “It’s funny, they don’t care about 98 Degrees, they don’t care about any of that stuff. But when I did The Masked Singer, that was the moment that Dad became cool with the kids.” He continued: “It took dressing up like a pig and singing on national television to be cool to my kids. Whatever it takes.”

When did he divorce Jessica Simpson?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lachey and singer Jessica Simpson first met at the Hollywood Christmas Parade in 1998. They reportedly started dating in 2000, with Lachey featuring on singles in Simpson’s debut album Sweet Kisses. In 2001 Lachey proposed to Simpson, according to People he chartered a yacht and popped the question in Hawaii at sunset. The pair married in a ceremony in Austin, Texas on October 26, 2002, their reality TV show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica premiered on MTV in August 2003. It was an instant success, running for three seasons and winning them a People’s Choice Award in 2005. However, the marriage didn’t last, in November 2005 they announced their divorce after unconfirmed cheating rumours circulated surrounding Simpson and her Dukes of Hazzard co-star Johnny Knoxville.

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson’s marriage featured on the reality TV show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica (Photo: Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

When can I watch Love is Blind season 4 on Netflix?