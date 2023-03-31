Jisoo is the last member of BLACKPINK to release a solo album

K-pop star Jisoo has released her debut solo album, “Me”. The 28-year-old singer and actress debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016 and is the last member of the group to embark on solo work.

The K-pop group has gone on to become one of the most popular girl groups in the world, breaking the Guinness World Records for the most subscribers on YouTube and for becoming the most streamed female band on Spotify, raking in over 8 billion streams, knocking British girl band Little Mix off the top spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jisoo is the last member to release a solo album, with Jennie making her solo debut in 2018 and Rose and Lisa following in 2021. She has kept fans in the loop about her upcoming project, leaving teasers leading up to the album’s release. On March 21 she the song list on social media and on March 27 she shared a sneak peak of her debut solo single “Flower” with fans.

So, when is Jisoo’s album released and how can you listen to her debut single “flower”? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Jisoo’s album released?

Jisoo’s debut solo album “Me” was released at midnight on March 31. The album includes two songs “Flower” and “All Eyes on Me”, with the music video for “Flower” being released on the same day.

What has Jisoo said about her album?

In an interview with Rolling Stone in summer 2022, Jisoo spoke about embarking on a solo career. She explained: “I’m not sure how much I want to go solo yet. The music I listen to, the music I can do, and the music I want to do — what should I choose? I love songs with lots of instruments. I love different bands and rock music.” She continued: “What do people want from me? There’s a chaos of conflicting questions.”

Jisoo has released her debut solo album “Me” (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

How can I stream new album “Me”?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jisoo’s debut solo album “Me” is available to stream on a variety of music platforms including: Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Where can I listen to her debut single Flower?

Jisoo’s debut single “Flower” is available to stream on music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. As well as releasing her solo album on March 31, she also revealed the music video for “Flower”. The video opens with Jisoo in a luxury hotel room looking at herself in the mirror before cutting to “Chapter 1”. Throughout the video and additional chapters we are met with clips of the artist in luxurious settings including posing in a car, walking through a hotel hallway in a black gown, dancing in a hotel lobby in a corset floral dress and posing in front of a columned building.

You can watch the music video for Flowers below:

Is BLACKPINK coming to the UK in 2023?

BLACKPINK released their latest album Born Pink in September 2022 and have since embarked on a world tour to mark its release. This kicked off in Seoul, South Korea in October 2022, with the band playing concerts across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia.