A new AI-generated song featuring vocals mimicking Drake and The Weeknd has gone viral online. (Credit: Getty Images)

Heart On My Sleeve lyrics: what does AI Drake and The Weeknd song say about Selena Gomez, who is Ghostwriter?

A new song featuring the vocals of Drake and The Weeknd is making waves on social media - all without the two artists even duetting.

'Heart On My Sleeve' is an AI-generated song which features the voices of Drake and The Weeknd in a lo-fi style song. Created by an artist known only as 'ghostwriter', imitation vocals from both of the award-winning artists were generated by an AI bot and assembled into to tune.

It has become a hit with fans online. The song has started going viral on TikTok, with the song being viewed more than nine million times and Ghostwriter's original post gaining more than 1.5 million likes since being posted on Friday (14 April).

The use of AI in music is a hotly-contest topic. DJ David Guetta, who recently used AI-generated Eminem-style vocals on an instrumental, has advocated for the use of AI, but Drake himself has called the practice out.

But who is ghostwriter - and what do the lyrics say? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is ghostwriter?

ghostwriter is a music producer who has shielded his identity online. The producer is seen in his TikTok posts wearing a white sheet over his face and body, with a pair of sunglasses on top.

While their true identity remains a mystery, the creator of the hit divulged some information in the comments. They replied to one fan, saying that they were a “a ghostwriter for years and got paid close to nothing just for major labels to profit".

What has Drake and The Weeknd said about the song?

As of yet, neither artist has responded to the song. Some fans have theorised that the "AI-generated" track could be a publicity stunt to build hype for a collaboration between the two.

However, Drake has spoken out against his voice being artificially generated in the past. Before 'Heart On My Sleeve', he hit out at the creator who made a fan video with Drake-style vocals over the Ice Spice track 'Munch (Feeling U)'.

AI-generated vocals have become an issue for record companies in the music industry. Universal Music Group recently wrote to Apple Music and Spotify to ask the streaming services to not give AI companies access to the music library.

What do the lyrics in Heart On My Sleeve say about Selena Gomez?

The song is made up of references and nods to the personal lives of both Drake and The Weeknd. This includes the Drake vocal section saying "21, I love him, that's my brother" in reference to his friendship with fellow rapper 21 Savage.

However, the biggest reference - and most headline-grabbing lyric - in the song is to that of singer and actress Selena Gomez. The Drake section of the song makes the first reference, saying: "I came in with my ex like Selena to flex, aye. Bumpin' Justin Bieber, the fever ain't left."

The Weeknd section of vocals also make reference to the Only Murders In The Building star, who is also famously the ex of The Weeknd. The lyrics read: "got these girls on my check, like Selena, baby I'ma cheat."

