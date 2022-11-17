The two became an official couple in August after leaving the Love Island villa together

While many couples on Love Island talk about the tests that they have to endure whilst they’re on the show together, everyone knows that it’s when they get back out into the real world that the true test begins - and following the end of the show , fans like to keep a close eye on the couples to see who will stand the test of time.

Earlier this year, Gemma Owen , daughter of former professional footballer Michael Owen , and fishmonger Luca Bish proved to be a controversial couple during their time in the Love Island villa, and in the end they came second in the final behind winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti .

But it seems that all is not well in paradise with Owen and Bish - this is everything you need to know.

Have they broken up?

It has been confirmed via their respective Instagram accounts that Owen and Bish have decided to go their “separate ways”. The news comes following rumours earlier this week that the pair failed to turn up to ITV’s Palooza event together.

Owen wrote on her story: “To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for both of us right now. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters.”

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen attend the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2022 at Grosvenor House on October 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Over on his account, Bish also shared on his story: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.

“I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways. We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island.

“We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her.”

How long were they together?

While the two didn’t become official until after leaving the villa in Majorca together, Owen and Bish cemented themselves as a couple on Love Island relatively early on in the series, coupling up for the first time during the second recoupling ceremony.

The pair remained faithful to each other throughout the course of the show, through ups and downs including various challenges and Casa Amor.

However, their time together wasn’t exactly smooth, and the two proved to be a controversial couple on the show - specifically due to Bish’s behaviour over the eight weeks that Love Island aired.

Gemma and Luca talking by the fire pit in the Love Island villa (Photo: ITV)

Fans of the show claimed that Bish was only with Owen due to her famous father, while others grew concerned about his possessive behaviour over the 19-year-old. Bish also faced accusations that he bullied fellow islander Tasha Ghouri.

After leaving the villa in second place, Bish officially asked Owen to be his girlfriend in an extravagant ceremony in August that was shared on Instagram.

What has the response been like?

Fans of the show have been left less than surprised following the news of their breakup, with many stating that it should come as a surprise to “absolutely no one”.

One person wrote: “Not Gemma and Luca preaching how they were the strongest couple during their entire Love Island experience to break up not even four months later [laughing emoji.”

The pair had their fair share of ups and downs during the show (Photo: ITV)

Another tweeted: “I’m sure Gemma and Luca splitting up has been a shock to absolutely no one.”

“I’m crying, there I was thinking Luca and Gemma were releasing the news of their breakup after time had passed - only to find out they’d split earlier TODAY + Gemma FLEW to let everyone know she was free [skull emoji],” another person wrote.

One person tweeted: “People being shocked about Gemma and Luca breaking up and saying “what were the signs?” as if we didn’t watch the same show and saw the signs.”

Which couples from their season of Love Island are still together?