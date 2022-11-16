News of the third film comes two decades after the first Princess Diaries movie was released

It’s good news for fans of the Princess Diaries films - a third instalment is officially on its way from Disney . It’s believed that the film, the script of which is coming from Quantum Leap and Reacher writer Aadrita Mukerji, will be a sequel to the existing films, released in 2001 and 2004, rather than a reboot.

This is everything we know so far about the new Princess Diaries film - and whether Anne Hathway and Julie Andrews could be reprising their roles.

What will the plot of Princess Diaries 3 be?

As it stands, details about the new film are pretty scarce, so the plot of the third instalment has not yet been announced.

In the first Princess Diaries film, Mia Thermopolis, played by Anne Hathaway ( WeCrashed , The Devil Wears Prada), discovered that she is the Princess of a small European state called Genovia. Upon finding out about her royal status, she is tasked with proving to her grandmother, and Queen of Genovia, played by Julie Andrews ( Disenchanted , Mary Poppins), that she is worthy of the title.

Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews as the Queen and the Princess (Photo: Disney)

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, released in 2004, was set five years after the events of the first film and followed Mia after graduating from university and embarking on a mission to find a suitable bachelor before her 21st birthday in order to marry and become next in line for the throne.

The second film ends with Mia opening a children’s home, with sources stating that the third film will continue the story of Mia and her journey as not just a Princess but also as Queen of Genovia.

Who will be in the cast?

According to sources at the Hollywood Reporter, Hathaway doesn’t yet have a deal to return as Mia, however it is hoped that she will sign on to the project once it has moved past its script stage.

Speaking about a potential third film in 2019, Hathaway said: “There is a script for the third movie. There is a script. I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

Hathaway also told ET in October: “I would more than entertain [a third film], I’m pulling for it. If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

Anne Hathaway attends the 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

However, earlier this year, Andrews told the Hollywood Reporter: “I think it would be too late to do [a third film] now. There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don’t think it ever came to pass. And [late director] Gary [Marshall] then did leave us.

“Especially [for] me, it’s too far down the line to now go back to it. It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it would probably be possible.”

Over the years, other Princess Diaries stars have spoken about whether or not they would be involved in another film in the franchise.

In 2016, Chris Pine ( Don’t Worry Darling , Wonder Woman), who plays the dashing Nicholas Devereux, was asked: “Don’t you pray every night for a Princess Diaries 3?”

To which he replied: “Have you been reading my diary?”

Heather Matarazzo, Anne Hathaway, and Mandy Moore in The Princess Diaries (2001) (Photo: Disney)

In 2019, Mandy Moore ( This Is Us , A Walk to Remember), who played mean-girl Lana, told People: “I would like to see if life kicked [Lana] down a few pegs because she was the bully in school. I’d like to see if life has come full circle and maybe she’s a little more, well, humble. I would be down!”

Heather Matarazzo ( Scream , Exes & Ohs), who played Mia’s best friend Lilly Moscovitz, told Cosmopolitan in 2016: “If Annie and Julie are down, of course.”

It has been reported that Chase is returning to produce the new film, with Melissa Stack serving as executive producer.

When will it be getting released?

