The last episode of season 6 of This Is Us will air in the US and UK this week

Through six seasons, we have followed the lives of triplets Kate (Chrissy Metz), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), and Kevin (Justin Hartley) and their parents Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) Pearson.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to its flashback format viewers have been able to grow with the Pearsons as they learn to deal with whatever challenges come their way in life.

With season 6 coming to an end, many fans are asking if there will be a season 7, or if they will be able to catch up on their favourite family in a movie or spin off show.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Will there be a season 7 of This Is Us?

Much to fans disappointment, This Is Us will not return after season 6.

The series, which has been going since 2016, will end with the last episode, which will air on 24 May in the US and on the 26 May in the UK.

Fans can expect to get answers during the series finale.

Dan Fogleman, the show’s creator, spoke to Deadline about what to expect for the last episode.

He said: “While it will make you cry, it will make you sad, the end of the finale moves me in a way that is different.

“I think the cast and crew captured something about the human condition and the condition of being a person in the family that I am really proud of.”

Could there be a movie of This Is Us?

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, show creator Fogleman explained that his original idea had been a movie, not a tv show.

He said: “It had six or seven people born on the same day, and then the twist at the end was going to be that they were all related to the Jack and Rebecca characters.

“But 80 pages in, I was like, ‘I don’t think this holds.’ So I gave up and put it away for a while.”

He has not confirmed or denied whether he would revisit his idea for a This Is Us movie.

Could there be a spin-off of This Is Us?

Fans have been asking if there could potentially be a spin-off series, involving the Pearson family.

Speaking on the red carpet at the season 6 finale premiere, Chrizzy Metz spoke with Entertainment Today, reflecting on the last episode.

She said: “I think people will be very content [with the finale] and I felt like, ‘wow, this is such an indication of the ripple effects that we have on people.’

“Whether we’re still alive, whether we’re a part of their family... there are so many ways that we can affect others’ lives. Whether we know it or not.”

Metz addressed fan rumours about a potential movie or spin-off show.

She said: “Who doesn’t love a spin-off? And I think that there’s a lot of potential for all of it.”

Adding: “So who knows? In maybe a year or two, somebody misses somebody and somebody writes something. But yes, [there’s] a lot of potential, I feel.”