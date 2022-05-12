Drama series This Is Us - starring Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley - follows the highs and lows of the Pearsons

This Is Us is back for its sixth and final season on Amazon Prime and Disney Plus.

The popular NBC drama series, which is known for its emotive storylines, will air its final episode on 24 May.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We first met the Pearson family back in 2016 and followed the lives of siblings Kate (Chrissy Metz), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), and Kevin (Justin Hartley) and their parents Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) Pearson.

The series, which was created by Dan Fogleman, is known for its gut-wrenching moments, and season 6 has been no different.

Here’s everything you need to know about This Is Us season 6 and when the finale will air.

What is the plot of This Is Us?

Cast of season 6 This Is Us attend the 39th Annual PaleyFest LA (Pic: Getty Images)

This Is Us follows the journey of the Pearson family.

It tells the story of Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) Pearson and their triplets: Kate (Chrissy Metz), Randall (Sterling K. Brown), and Kevin (Justin Hartley).

This Is Us focuses on the family dynamics between each of the characters, showcasing the happy moments and challenges that come their way.

Thanks to its flashback format, viewers have been able to watch the Pearson family grow and evolve throughout the six seasons.

How many episodes are there in season 6 of This Is Us?

Season 6 of This Is Us is made up of 18 episodes.

The final season of the drama series kicked off in January 2022, with episodes released on a weekly basis.

Viewers can catch episodes every Thursday in the UK and every Tuesday in the US.

When can you watch the season 6 finale?

The final episode of season 6 of This Is Us will air in the UK on 26 May.

In the UK, episodes will air two days after they have been released in the US, so UK viewers will have to watch out for spoilers, with the US finale airing on 24 May.

What can we expect from the season 6 finale?

Fans can expect an emotional few episodes, with both the show’s creator and actors hinting at a divisive finale.

Discussing the final few episodes on a panel at PaleyFest, show creator Fogelman told fans that Moore had, “threw up,” after reading the script for the second to last episode.

Hartley, who plays Kevin, reflected about how things will end for his character to Entertainment Weekly.

Hartley said: “I don’t think everyone’s going to be happy necessarily.”

He added: “Every single person is not going to be like, ‘That’s what I wanted.’ Some people will want something different. I mean, because it could be that he just ends up with no one...”

Where can you watch season 6 of This Is Us?

This Is Us is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus.

Fans of This Is Us, will have to wait two days after the episode has aired in the US for it to be available in the UK.

Episode 16 of This Is Us will air on 12 May, with episode 17 airing on 19 May and the finale airing on 24 May.

Will there be a season 7 of This Is Us?