The first season of the hip hop biopic Wu-Tang: An American Saga is coming to Dinsney+

The first two seasons of Wu-Tang: An American Saga have already been released on Hulu, but now the first season is coming to Disney+ ahead of the season three release.

The Wu-Tang Clan perform at the Governors Ball in 2017

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who are the Wu-Tang Clan?

The Wu-Tang Clan is an American hip hop group that formed in New York in the 1990s.

The original members of the group were RZA, GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, and Masta Killa.

Cappadonna, who had collaborated with the Wu-Tang Clan for years became an official member of the group in 2007.

Original band member Russell Jones, whose rap name was Ol’ Dirty Bastard, died of a drug overdose in 2004.

The group’s debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), was released in 1993 to critical acclaim and is considered one of the best hip hop albums of all time.

Wu-Tang Clan have since released six more albums - the latest of which, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, had only one copy made and it was sold at auction for $2 million.

What is Wu-Tang: An American Saga about?

The series follows the band from the Wu-Tang Clan’s formation, as rapper Bobby Diggs brings together a group of black musicians to create a hugely successful band.

Many of the band members had previously been involved in crime, and music provided a way for them to escape that lifestyle.

The band’s rise to success takes place during the height of the crack cocaine epidemic in the US which saw a dramatic increase in violent crime in inner city neighbourhoods and a tough response from the authorities.

The second season continues to chart the band’s history in relation to ongoing social problems in American society, and looks at the band’s proximity to drugs and crime.

The Wu-Tang Clan at Tribeca Film Festival

Who is in the cast?

Ashton Sanders plays Bobby Diggs (RZA), the man responsible for getting the band together,

Sanders previously starred as Chiron in best picture winner Moonlight, and as Miles Whittaker in action flick The Equalizer 2.

He is due to star as Bobby Brown in the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

Shameik Moore plays Sha Raider (Raekwon), another founding member of the group. Moore’s credits include voicing Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its upcoming sequels.

Moore also played Shaolin Fantastic in music drama series The Get Down.

Siddiq Saunderson plays Dennis Coles (Ghostface Killah). Saunderson will be recognisable from his role as Sparrow in the drama film Mother’s Milk.

He also played Keon Woods in the Netflix political thriller series Messiah and Mercutio in the modern retelling of Romeo and Juliet, R#J.

Julian Elijah Martinez plays Mitchell Diggs, Bobby’s brother and an executive producer who helps launch the group to success.

Martinez’s other roles include playing Counselor Jericho Swope in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, and Denton Clark in the modern American Sherlock Holmes adaptation Elementary.

Marcus Callender plays Oliver Grant, the executive producer of all the Wu-Tang Clan’s albums.

Callender played Detective Yeager in the crime drama series Eye Candy, Scooby in another hip hop drama, The Breaks, and Ray Ray in drama series Power.

Zolee Griggs plays Shurrie Diggs, a fictional sister of Bobby whose character is inspired by several of Bobby’s real-life siblings.

Griggs began her career as a child actor, playing Tanisha in Cory in the House, and more recently she played Indigo in the action film Archenemy.

T.J. Atoms plays Ol’ Dirty Bastard (Russell Jones), an original Wu-Tang Clan member. Atoms has had small roles in prison series Orange is the New Black, drama Power, and thriller series You.

Dave East plays Shotgun (Clifford Smith, Jr/ Method Man). East is himself a rapper from Harlem, and his screen roles include playing Hashim in The Breaks and Mister Ford in Netflix drama Beats.

Is there a trailer for Wu-Tang: An American Saga?

Yes there is and you can watch it right here:

Will there be a Wu-Tang: An American Saga season 3?

A third and final season of the show has been confirmed, although there is no specific release date.

It is expected that season three will premiere in September this year, as previous seasons one and two were also released in September.

When will Wu-Tang: An American Saga be released on Disney Plus?

The first season of Wu Tang, which is 10 episodes long, will come to Disney Plus on 25 May.