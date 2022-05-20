The second season of Flight Attendant is due to land on Sky Max and NOW this month

The second season of comedy drama series The Flight Attendant will see Cassie Bowden now sober and living in Los Angeles, following the turmoil of the previous season.

In season one, Cassie found a man who she had gone to bed with dead with his throat slit the following morning - as the murder case unravelled, Cassie was also forced to deal with her alcoholism.

In season two Cassie now works for the CIA in her free time and becomes embroiled in another deadly mystery when she witnesses a murder.

What is the plot of The Flight Attendant season 2?

Newly sober, Cassie continues to work for Imperial Airlines, travelling the world and working as a CIA asset in Berlin and Reykjavik.

Paranoia creeps in as she begins to think that someone is impersonating her with the intention of framing her for a crime.

As the bodies begin to pile up, Cassie finds herself on the verge of a relapse, and must do everything in her power to solve this new mystery and remain sober.

Who is in The Flight Attendant season 2 cast?

Kaley Cuoco returns as the flight attendant Cassie Bowden, once again entangled in another mystery.

Cuoco is best known for her role as Penny in American sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Her other roles include voicing Harley Quinn in the animated series of the same name, and guest starring in Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Zosia Mamet is back as Cassie’s friend, Annie Mouradian, who gets in over her head trying to help Cassie.

Mamey played Shoshanna Shapiro in comedy series Girls and Joyce Ramsay in drama series Mad Men.

Griffin Matthews reprises his role as Shane Evans, a CIA operative who befriended Cassie in the first season, though their friendship is strained in season two as he investigates a woman Cassie is trying to help.

Matthews played D’Unte in drama series Dear White People, and has also previously starred in Doll & Em and The Carrie Diaries.

Deniz Akdeniz plays Max, the supposed boyfriend of Annie, although she says they are not an item.

Akdeniz previous credits include playing Aladdin in the fantasy series Once Upon a Time, Robb Wellens in Siren, and Dirk in United States of AI.

Rosie Perez plays Megan Briscoe, the leader of Cassie’s flight team, and is eventually forced to go on the run because of secrets she has been passing on to shady individuals.

Perez has played Nina Morales in the comedy series Bounty Hunters alongside Jack Whitehall, and played Lorraine in Search Party. She also voiced Petra the Ambition Gremlin in animated comedy series Human Resources.

New cast members in season two include Mo McRae, who plays Benjamin Berry, Callie Hernandez, who plays Gabrielle Diaz, and JJ Soria who plays Esteban Diaz.

Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone will also feature as a guest star, playing Cassie’s mother, Lisa.

Other guest stars in season two include Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8sEO07n7wg

When is the Flight Attendant release date?

The Flight Attendant season two was released on HBO Max in April, but will come to Sky Max and NOW on 26 May.