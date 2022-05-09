The Essex Serpent is an adaptation of a best-selling novel of the same name by Sarah Perry.

The Victorian period series follows widow Cora Seaborne who moves to Essex from London to investigate rumours of a mythical serpent terrorising a local village.

Seaborne finds herself accused of bringing the serpent to the village after a tragedy occurs and must get to the bottom of the mystery in this eerie drama.

The series is adapted from Sarah Perry’s second novel, published in 2016.

Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston in The Essex Serpent (Credit: Apple TV+)

Who is in The Essex Serpent cast?

Tom Hiddleston as Will Ransome

Will is a vicar who lives in the village of Aldwinter, whom Cora forms a bond with during her investigations.

Tom Hiddleston is a screen legend, most known for his iconic role as Loki in six Marvel films and the eponymous Disney Plus TV series and animated series What If...?

Hiddleston’s other credits include War Horse, Midnight in Paris, Crimson Peak, and High Rise.

Tom Hiddleston in The Essex Serpent

Claire Danes as Cora Seaborne

Cora is an intellectual, and widow, recently out of an abusive relationship, who comes to Aldwinter ready to investigate an interesting new case.

Danes is a multi-award winning actress best known for her role of Carrie Mathison in Homeland, and as Juliet in the Baz Luhrmann Shakespeare adaptation Romeo + Juliet.

Clémence Poésy as Stella Ransome

Stella is Will’s doting wife who also becomes friends with Cora, though she becomes sick during the series.

Poésy played Fleur Delacour in three instalments of the Harry Potter franchise, and has also starred in In Bruges and Tenet.

Poésy plays a fictionalised version of herself in the Amazon comedy series Ten Percent.

Frank Dillane as Luke Garrett

Luke is a village doctor who finds himself falling in love with Cora over the course of the series.

Dillane is known for playing Shugs in sci-fi mystery series Sense8, and Christophe in the drama series The Girlfriend Experience.

Claire Danes in The Essex Serpent

Hayley Squires as Martha

Martha is Cora’s companion who also becomes involved in a love affair with Dr. Garrett.

Squires has previously starred in the crime series Collateral as Laurie Stone, and in the comedy romance Adult Material, where she played Hayley Burrows.

Dixie Egerickx as Jo Ransome

Jo is the Ransomes’ eldest daughter, who is hypnotized by Dr. Garrett as part of the investigation into the mystery of the serpent.

Egerickx starred as Mary in The Secret Garden remake in 2020 and as Edie in the wartime romance film Summerland.

Other cast members

Other members of the cast include: Michael Jibson as Matthew Evansford, Lily-Rose Aslandogdu as Naomi Banks, Jamael Westman as Dr. George Spencer, Ryan Reffell as John Ransome, and Zoë Scott as the maid.

How can I watch The Essex Serpent on TV?

The first two episodes of The Essex Serpent will begin airing on Apple TV+ on 13 May.