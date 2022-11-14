A fantasy sequel 15 years in the making, Disney’s Disenchanted sees the return of Amy Adams, James Marsden, and Patrick Dempsey

The 2007 Disney fantasy film Enchanted introduced us to Princess Giselle (Amy Adams), a maiden banished by an evil queen from the land of Andalasia to New York, where she fell in love with a lawyer (Patrick Dempsey). 15 years later, a much-awaited sequel is finally on its way, and presumably the creatives at Disney didn’t spend the last decade and a half coming up with the title - Disenchanted.

The fantasy sequel will see the main cast from Enchanted (minus Susan Sarandon, Timothy Spall, and Julie Andrews) reunite in an exciting sequel set 10 years after the events of the first film. The musical romantic comedy is the latest Disney film to be released, following Toy Sory spin-off, Lightyear, which came out in June this year.

Amy Adams as Giselle and Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe in Disenchanted

Is Disenchanted a sequel?

Yes, Disenchanted follows on from the 2007 live action Disney film Enchanted, which was commercial and critical success, raking in $340 million off an $85 million budget, and receiving a 93% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The first film saw Giselle thrown out of Andalsia into the gritty world of Manhattan, where she struggles to adapt - despite being promised to Prince Edward (James Marsden) Giselle falls in love with a lawyer who comes to her aid.

The evil queen who banished Giselle is defeated, and after realising that she doesn’t need a real-life prince, Giselle marries Robert the lawyer. Prince Edward gets his own happy ending, marrying Nancy Tremaine, Robert’s ex-fiance. So everyone lives happily ever… until the sequel.

What is Disenchanted about?

A decade after the events of Enchanted, we find Giselle embarking on a new life in suburban Pennsylvania with her husband Robert Philip. As the couple move into a fixer-upper, Giselle realises that she’s not so happy with her happily ever after, and wishes for a fairytale life, bringing the magic of Andalasia to sleepy Monroeville.

Accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale, Giseelle has placed her family in jeopardy. She must race against time to undo the spell and find true happiness for herself and those she loves, without magical help.

James Marsden as Prince Edward and Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine in Disenchanted

Who is in the Disenchanted cast?

Disenchanted will see the return of many Enchanted cast members as well as some new faces - this is who stars in the fantasy sequel:

Patrick Dempsey as Robert Philip

James Marsden as Prince Edward

Amy Adams as Giselle

Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine

Gabriella Baldacchino as Morgan Philip

Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe

Jayma Mays as Ruby

Alan Tudyk as Scroll (voice)

Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosaleen

Oscar Nuñez as Edgar

Griffin Newman as Pip (voice)

Kolton Stewart as Tyson Monroe

When is the Disenchanted release date?

Unlike the first film, which came out the year that Netflix began offering streaming, and more than a decade before the launch of Disney+, Disenchanted will not be released in cinemas. Instead it will be released through Disney+, landing on the platform on Friday 18 November. Enchanted is also available to watch on Disney+ now.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here: