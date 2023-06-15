When Joan and Krish first pull up Netflix – sorry, Streamberry – there are a couple of references to Black Mirror episodes past and present. One of the title cards shows a picture of Will Poulter in Bandersnatch, while another (which Joan and Krish discuss watching before deciding not to) is “Scottish murder thing” Loch Henry, the second episode of Black Mirror’s sixth season.

One of the other options is a documentary called The Callow Years, a political retrospective about Michael Callow – Rory Kinnear’s Prime Minister from the very first episode of Black Mirror.

Plus, there’s also the option to watch the cartoon Rowdy and Peanut – not another Black Mirror allusion, but a reference to Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ Tex Avery-inspired interactive cartoon Cat Burglar from last year.

While Sandy is at the bar watching an episode of Joan is Awful, she gets a notification from her Smithereen app – the Uber-esque rideshare company featured in the Black Mirror Season 5.

Joan reads a newspaper article about Streamberry CEO Mona Javadi, discussing the Joan is Awful show. Next to that, there’s a second smaller article talking about the neurological implants Grains going out of fashion – it’s a reference to one of Black Mirror’s earliest episodes, The Entire History of You, which explored how the ability to constantly access and replay memories could destroy a life. (Fun fact: that episode was written by Succession’s Jesse Armstrong.)