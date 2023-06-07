After the longest wait between seasons so far, series six of Black Mirror is finally coming to Netflix

Dystopian anthology series Black Mirror, which began life on Channel 4 in 2011 before moving to Netflix from season three, last saw new episodes drop back in June 2019.

Many fans were left disappointed by the fifth season of the show with episodes from the series among the lowest rated on review sites IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes. Although our list of the top five Black Mirror episodes includes one season five entry.

Fans remain excited for the new series, which creator Charlie Brooker has promised will remain tonally similar to previous seasons but with new elements that push the parameters of what the show is about.

There had previously been concerns that the world has become too dystopian for Black Mirror to have an impact - since season five aired the world has gone through a devastating global pandemic, artificial intelligence is developing at a scary rate, and Apple has just launched its new virtual reality headset.

Aaron Paul in Black Mirror season 6

When a teaser trailer was released last month, it was revealed that Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul would be a part of the cast. Other stars appearing in the new season include Salma Hayek, Josh Hartnett, Michael Cera, Zazie Beetz, John Hannah, and Rob Delaney.

Like previous seasons, each episode of season six will be completely separate, but typical Black Mirror themes - technology, dystopia, psychological drama - will permeate the show.

When is the release date of Black Mirror season 6?

Season six of Black Mirror will be released in one go on Netflix on Thursday 15 June. All of the first five seasons, and the interactive film spin-off Bandersnatch, are available to stream on Netflix now.

Paapa Essiedu in Black Mirror season 6

How many episodes are there in Black Mirror season 6?

There will be five episodes in the new season, and all five episodes will be released on 15 June - here is a full episode guide with the official synopsis:

Episode 1 - Joan Is Awful: (Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Ben Barnes, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Himesh Patel). An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life - in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.

Episode 2 - Loch Henry: (Samuel Blenkin, Monica Dolan, John Hannah, Myha'la Herrold, Daniel Portman). A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary - but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past.