Emily in Paris season 3 has dropped on Netflix just in time for the holiday season, with fans already left wondering if there will be a fourth season following that cliffhanger of a finale.

Season 3 brought us new love interests, breakups, a wedding and a shocking announcement, but none of the concrete answers we crave.

Netflix confirmed they had renewed the romantic comedy for a third and fourth season in January 2022, with actress and producer Lily Collins who plays the role of Emily Cooper telling Entertainment Weekly that fans would “wish there was a season four right away.”

So, when could Emily in Paris be returning for season 4? Here’s everything we know so far.

*Beware spoilers for season 3 below

What is Emily in Paris about?

Emily in Paris follows the story of aspiring marketing executive Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, who moves from Chicago to Paris for a job at the French marketing firm Savoir. Cooper finds herself juggling adapting to her new life, making lasting friendships and finding romance in the city of love.

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in Emily in Paris season 3 (Photo: Netflix)

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the season 3 finale Collins said it would leave fans wishing “there was a season four right away.”

The actress explained:“The finale really is the ultimate cliffhanger yet again, because there’s about five different things that happened in the span of however many minutes that all of a sudden makes you wish there was a season 4 right away. So the second that she makes decisions, things start happening again. But it definitely will leave you guessing.”

Is Emily in Paris coming back for season 4?

Netflix has renewed the popular series for a fourth season, with Variety reporting in September that series 3 and 4 were currently “filming in France.”

Collins also confirmed the news with her social media followers in a post on Instagram, the actress said: “Woke up early to give you some VERY exciting news,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a very on-brand pyjama set. “@emilyinparis is back for Season 3… AND wait for it, Season 4!!!!! I can’t tell if Emily would love or hate this announcement outfit but she’d be screaming either way. Truly love you all, thanks so much for the incredible support. Seriously cannot wait for more. Merci Beaucoup!!…”

When could Emily in Paris season 4 be released?

The release date for Emily in Paris season 4 has not yet been confirmed, with the news likely to be revealed in 2023.

However, we can take some clues from the release dates of the previous three seasons. The series first landed on Netflix on 2 October 2020, season 2 was released on 22 December 2021 and season 3 dropped on 21 December 2022.

The last two seasons have been released in December, just in time for the holidays, so it’s very possible that season 4 will drop around the same time in 2023.

Who could star in Emily in Paris season 4?

The cast for Emily in Paris season 4 hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s likely that members of season 3 will be returning, including newcomers Paul Forman who played the role of Nicolas De Leon and Melia Kreiling who starred as Greek artist Sofia Sideris.

Here’s who could star in Emily in Paris season 4:

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Camille Razat as Camille

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Bruno Gouery as Luc

William Abadie as Antoine

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Paul Forman as Nicolas De Leon

Melia Kreiling as Sofia Sideris

What could happen in Emily in Paris season 4?

The finale for season 3 was a huge cliffhanger, with many questions about the Camille, Emily and Gabriel love triangle left unanswered.

Series creator Darren Cross gave some insight about Emily’s romance with Gabriel in an interview with Deadline, Cross explained: “Yes, they are star-crossed lovers, they really are. And I think that a big question to think about the next season is, Emily didn’t come to Paris for romance, she came for a job, and I think they’re both in a different, more mature place in their lives, Emily and Gabriel, and definitely a more complicated place.”