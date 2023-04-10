On Tuesday 11 April 2023, members of the Writers Guild of America will vote to authorise a strike - but what will happen next?

The Writers’ Guild of America (a labour union that represents screenwriters across film and television) is currently negotiating a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (a trade association that represents film studios, broadcast television networks, and streaming services) to determine how writers are paid.

Shortly before these negotiations began, the WGA published a report titled Writers Are Not Keeping Up, investigating the state of writer compensation in an era of streaming television. The report ultimately concluded that that big production companies “have leveraged the streaming transition to underpay writers, creating more precarious, lower-paid models for writers’ work”, arguing that 2023 negotiations must significantly address writer compensation.

On Tuesday 11 April 2023, members will vote to authorise a strike. That doesn’t guarantee a strike – rather, it empowers the WGA negotiators to later call one should negotiations necessitate it – but it’s believed that support for a strike is widespread within the guild, with many studios and industry insiders treating an eventual strike as essentially a foregone conclusion.

Why might the WGA strike?

One of the key issues dominating negotiations – and the likely focus of a strike if an agreement isn’t met – is the question of streaming residuals. Historically, writers have been paid each time something they’re credited with writing is repeated on TV, whether it’s syndicated domestically or sold overseas. In recent years, though, this has been hugely disrupted by streaming services, where the same deals aren’t in place and compensation isn’t at the same level, i.e. a writer who wrote an episode of Friends in 1999 would get much more money from a repeat on Comedy Central compared to someone watching that same episode on Netflix.

As the current three-year contract between the WGA and the AMPTP comes to a close, the WGA are pushing to renegotiate certain clauses before signing the next contract. Streaming residuals were one of the driving factors behind the 07/08 strike, but things have changed considerably since then – after all, at the time of the last strike Netflix was only just beginning to transition from mail-order DVDs to online streaming. A potential strike in 2023 would seek to raise minimums for streaming residuals, taking into account in particular the opaque way in which streaming services handle their data (consider the above example again: where writers know how many people watch a repeat on Comedy Central, and a residual can be calculated accordingly, Netflix is typically unwilling to share that same information).

Is it all about streaming residuals?

Writers Guild of America members and supporters picket in front of NBC studios during the 2008 strike (Credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

No. The strike is also in response to other big changes brought about by streaming television, namely the rise of something called ‘mini-rooms’ and the fall in average episode order per series. In each case, writers are effectively writing more for less money. If a writer spends a similar amount of time working on a ten episode show to what they would have spent on a 24-episode show, there’s been a fall in their pay-per-episode. A ‘mini-room’, meanwhile, refers to a small group of writers (rather than the full salaried writers’ room that might have assembled previously) who are hired to break a season before production begins – again representing an underpayment of the writers, who are creating an entire season of television across a short space of time.

Another issue with ‘mini-rooms’ is that it offers working writers less production experience, making it harder for them to take on more responsibility and get better paid writing work in future. Among the responses being considered are minimum salary payments for involvement in these rooms, and/or imposing a minimum staff size relative to the number of episodes ordered.

Currently, there’s something called ‘span protection’ in place, which are a set of minimums that were introduced to maintain a certain level of pay per episode. Since 2017, the fee-per-episode has been set with the understanding that a writer will work for 2.4 weeks per episode, and would then be paid more by the studio if work continued past that timeframe. As part of the WGA negotiations, the hope would be to extend and expand ‘span protection’, meaning that more writers are covered by these protections and the associated earnings cap is raised.

What would be the consequences of a strike?

Effective standstill, at various stages of production. Striking writers would be unavailable to participate in early development of scripts, in on-set dialogue revisions, in later reshoots and rewrites. Schedules for actors, directors, and other key members of production would be thrown into disarray, and a number of series could be delayed indefinitely or cancelled outright. It’s believed that, given the strike has been on the horizon for some time, some studios will have stockpiled scripts (the Yellowjackets showrunners, who have publicly advocated in favour of a strike, have alluded to something along these lines), though it’s clear that any strike would have a major impact.

One potential consequence being discussed is the role of British screenwriters. Writing culture is, generally speaking, quite different in the UK – writers’ rooms don’t really exist in the same way, and minimums offered by ITV and BBC are typically higher – but the same issues with streaming services exist on each side of the Atlantic.

The Writers’ Guild of Great Britain is, however, considerably weaker than the WGA, due to laws brought in during the 1980s and 1990s to weaken the unions (most notably, you don’t have to be a WGGB member to write professionally, as you do a WGA member, meaning that the collective bargaining power is minimised). As a result, and given the increasingly global state of television production, there’s been some suggestion that streaming services might ramp up production in the UK to circumvent the WGA strike – though WGGB members have a solidarity agreement in place with the WGA, there’s a possibility that non-affiliated British writers might cross the picket line.

What are the key dates going forward?