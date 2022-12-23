Emily in Paris season three has launched on Netflix just in time for Christmas.
The finale of season 2 ended on a huge cliffhanger, that hinted the aspiring marketing executive might decide to say goodbye to France, with the teaser trailer for season 3 seeing Emily Copper tell her friend Mindy Chen, she is faced with “the hardest decision” she has “ever had to make”.
Advertisement
Season 3 will see actress and producer Lily Collins reprise her role as Cooper, along with fan favourites including Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) and Alfie ( Lucien Laviscount).
But, there will also be some new faces this season, who are destined to shake things up. Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Emily in Paris season 3.
Advertisement
What is Emily in Paris about?
Emily in Paris follows the story of aspiring marketing executive Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, who moves from Chicago to Paris for a job at the French marketing firm Savoir. Cooper finds herself juggling adapting to her new life, making lasting friendships and finding romance in the city of love.
Advertisement
Who stars in Emily in Paris season 3?
Season 3 will see actress and producer Lily Collins reprise her role as Cooper, along with fan favourites including Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) and Alfie ( Lucien Laviscount), but, there will also be two newcomers onto the scene played by Paul Forman and Melia Kreiling.
Here is the cast lineup for Emily in Paris season 3:
Advertisement
Lily Collins as Emily Cooper
Advertisement
Collins is reprising her role as Cooper in season 3 of Emily in Paris. The actress and former model is best known for playing Snow White in Mirror Mirror and has also starred in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, To the Bone and Mank.
Ashley Park as Mindy Chen
Park returns to season 3 playing the role of Cooper’s best friend Mindy. The actress is best known for playing Gertie Covington in the film Mr. Malcolm’s List and has also appeared as Olivia Cho in the 2016 TV sitcom Nightcap.
Advertisement
Lucas Bravo as Gabriel
Advertisement
Bravo is reprising his role as Cooper’s love interest in season 3. In season 2, his character was caught up in a love triangle along with Emily and his ex-girlfriend, Camille. The actor is best known for playing the role of André Fauvel in the 2022 film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.
Camille Razat as Camille
Camille Razat will be reprising her role as Cooper’s former friend, who found herself caught in the middle of a love triangle with her and her ex-boyfriend Gabriel. Razat is best known for her roles in French cinema, starring in films including: Rock’n Roll, Girls with Balls, and Paris Pillage.
Advertisement
Lucian Laviscount as Alfie
Advertisement
Laviscount plays Cooper’s love interest Alfie who she meets in French class. The actor is best known for playing Ben Richardson in the ITV soap Coronation Street and has also starred in Waterloo Road, Scream Queens and Katy Keene.
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie
Advertisement
Leroy-Beaulieu plays Cooper’s formidable boss at Savoir, Sylvie. The actress is best known for playing the role of Natalia Gronska in the 1988 movie Natalia and Catherine Barneville in the French comedy TV series Call My Agent.
Kate Walsh as Madeline Wheeler
Advertisement
Walsh plays the role of Cooper’s boss in Chicago who sent her to Paris in the first place, she appeared in season 2 and is set to feature in season 3. The actress is best known for playing the role of Addison Montgomery in Grey’s Anatomy and has also starred in: 13 Reasons Why, The Umbrella Academy, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.
Samuel Arnold as Julian
Advertisement
Arnold plays Cooper’s colleague, Julian at French firm Savior. The actor is best known for his role in the TV series Pandemica.
Bruno Gouery as Luc
Advertisement
Gouery plays the role of Luc, Cooper’s colleague at French firm Savior. The actor is best known for playing Didier in season 2 of The White Lotus.
William Abadie as Antoine Lambert
Advertisement
Abadie plays the role of Sylvie’s former lover and the owner of Maison Lavaux. The actor is best known for playing the role of Alan Bernard in Homeland.
Paul Forman as Nicolas De Leon
Advertisement
Forman is joining season 3 playing the role of Nicholas De Leon, a wealthy heir of his family company JVMA. The actor is best known for playing the role of Luke, in the 2022 Amazon drama Riches.
Melia Kreiling as Sofia Sideris
Advertisement
Another new face to season 3, Kreiling plays the role of Greek artist Sofia Sideris who travels to Paris to show off her art at Camille’s gallery. Kreiling is best known for playing the role of Bianca in The Borgias, and has also starred in Tyrant, Filthy Rich, and Mammals.
Where can I watch Emily in Paris?
Advertisement
All 10 episodes of Emily in Paris season 3 dropped on Netflix on Wednesday 21 December and are available to stream now.