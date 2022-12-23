Season 3 will see actress and producer Lily Collins reprise her role as Cooper alongside newcomers Paul Forman and Melia Kreiling

Emily in Paris season three has launched on Netflix just in time for Christmas.

The finale of season 2 ended on a huge cliffhanger, that hinted the aspiring marketing executive might decide to say goodbye to France, with the teaser trailer for season 3 seeing Emily Copper tell her friend Mindy Chen, she is faced with “the hardest decision” she has “ever had to make”.

Season 3 will see actress and producer Lily Collins reprise her role as Cooper, along with fan favourites including Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) and Alfie ( Lucien Laviscount).

But, there will also be some new faces this season, who are destined to shake things up. Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Emily in Paris season 3.

What is Emily in Paris about?

Emily in Paris follows the story of aspiring marketing executive Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, who moves from Chicago to Paris for a job at the French marketing firm Savoir. Cooper finds herself juggling adapting to her new life, making lasting friendships and finding romance in the city of love.

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau (Photo: Netflix)

Who stars in Emily in Paris season 3?

Here is the cast lineup for Emily in Paris season 3:

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Lily Collins attends the Emily In Paris French Consulate Red Carpet in New York City (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Collins is reprising her role as Cooper in season 3 of Emily in Paris. The actress and former model is best known for playing Snow White in Mirror Mirror and has also starred in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, To the Bone and Mank.

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Ashley Park attends the Emily In Paris French Consulate Red Carpet in New York City (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Park returns to season 3 playing the role of Cooper’s best friend Mindy. The actress is best known for playing Gertie Covington in the film Mr. Malcolm’s List and has also appeared as Olivia Cho in the 2016 TV sitcom Nightcap.

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Lucas Bravo will be reprising his role as Gabriel (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Bravo is reprising his role as Cooper’s love interest in season 3. In season 2, his character was caught up in a love triangle along with Emily and his ex-girlfriend, Camille. The actor is best known for playing the role of André Fauvel in the 2022 film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Camille Razat as Camille

Camille Razat will be reprising her role for season 3 (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Camille Razat will be reprising her role as Cooper’s former friend, who found herself caught in the middle of a love triangle with her and her ex-boyfriend Gabriel. Razat is best known for her roles in French cinema, starring in films including: Rock’n Roll, Girls with Balls, and Paris Pillage.

Lucian Laviscount as Alfie

Lucien Laviscount attends the Emily In Paris French Consulate Red Carpet at French Consulate in New York City (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Laviscount plays Cooper’s love interest Alfie who she meets in French class. The actor is best known for playing Ben Richardson in the ITV soap Coronation Street and has also starred in Waterloo Road, Scream Queens and Katy Keene.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is back in season 3 playing Emily’s boss Sylvie (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Leroy-Beaulieu plays Cooper’s formidable boss at Savoir, Sylvie. The actress is best known for playing the role of Natalia Gronska in the 1988 movie Natalia and Catherine Barneville in the French comedy TV series Call My Agent.

Kate Walsh as Madeline Wheeler

Kate Walsh plays the role of Madeline Wheeler in season 3 (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Walsh plays the role of Cooper’s boss in Chicago who sent her to Paris in the first place, she appeared in season 2 and is set to feature in season 3. The actress is best known for playing the role of Addison Montgomery in Grey’s Anatomy and has also starred in: 13 Reasons Why, The Umbrella Academy, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Samuel Arnold as Julian

Samuel Arnold attends the Emily In Paris French Consulate Red Carpet in New York City (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Arnold plays Cooper’s colleague, Julian at French firm Savior. The actor is best known for his role in the TV series Pandemica.

Bruno Gouery as Luc

Bruno Gouery will reprise his role in season 3 (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Gouery plays the role of Luc, Cooper’s colleague at French firm Savior. The actor is best known for playing Didier in season 2 of The White Lotus.

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

William Abadie plays the role of Antoine Lambert (Photo: Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Abadie plays the role of Sylvie’s former lover and the owner of Maison Lavaux. The actor is best known for playing the role of Alan Bernard in Homeland.

Paul Forman as Nicolas De Leon

Paul Forman joins the cast of season 3 playing the role of Nicolas De Leon (Photo: Getty Images for Netflix)

Forman is joining season 3 playing the role of Nicholas De Leon, a wealthy heir of his family company JVMA. The actor is best known for playing the role of Luke, in the 2022 Amazon drama Riches.

Melia Kreiling as Sofia Sideris

Melia Kreiling will play the role of Greek artist Sofia Sideris (Photo: Getty Images)

Another new face to season 3, Kreiling plays the role of Greek artist Sofia Sideris who travels to Paris to show off her art at Camille’s gallery. Kreiling is best known for playing the role of Bianca in The Borgias, and has also starred in Tyrant, Filthy Rich, and Mammals.

Where can I watch Emily in Paris?

