Emily in Paris season three is coming to Netflix this Christmas, with fans once again being treated to picturesque scenes of the French capital.

Season 3 will see Emily actress and producer Lily Collins reprise her role as Cooper, along with fan favourites including Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) and Sylvie ( Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

Fans will be pleasantly surprised to know that many of the destinations featured are real and can be visited. So, where is Emily in Paris filmed and how can you visit the locations? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Emily in Paris about?

Emily in Paris follows the story of aspiring marketing executive Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, who moves from Chicago to Paris for a job at the French marketing firm Savoir. Cooper finds herself falling in love with her new city, with the series following her juggle adapting to her new life, making lasting friendships and finding romance in the city of love.

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Ashley Park as Mindy, Lily Collins as Emily in season 3 (Photo: Netflix)

Season 2 of the romantic comedy ended on a huge cliffhanger, that hinted Cooper might decide to say goodbye to France, with the teaser trailer for season 3 seeing her tell her friend Mindy, she is faced with “the hardest decision” she has “ever had to make”

Where was Emily in Paris season 3 filmed?

Just like the first two seasons, season 3 of Emily in Paris was filmed in Paris, France, with most of the outdoor shots taking in scenes from the picturesque French capital. Backdrops include monuments such as: the Basilica of Sacré-Cœur, the Louvre, the Centre Pompidou, the Eiffel Tower and the Place de la Concorde.

Reported by The Cinemaholic, cast and crew were also spotted filming at Galerie Patrick Fourtin at 9 Rue des Bons Enfants and Quai des Célestins.

The third series could also possibly include scenes in Normandy after actress Phillipine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Cooper’s boss Sylvie, shared sunset shots on her Instagram account alongside the caption: “About last night.” At the end of the first season, Gabriel was planning to move to the northern French region to open a restaurant.

Here are locations from Emily in Paris that you can visit in real life:

Emily’s apartment

Located at 1 Place de l’Estrapade, Cooper’s apartment is situated to the left of the River in the popular Latin Quarter.

Savoir Offices

The exterior of the Savoir offices is located at 6 Place de Valois.

Gabriel’s Restaurant

Located at 18 Rue des Fossés Saint Jacques, you can grab a bite to eat at Gabriel’s restaurant. In real life, this Italian ristorante is called Terra Nera.

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Lily Collins as Emily, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau (Photo: Netflix)

Jardin du Palais Royal

Located at 43 Rue de Valois Hoping, this is the spot where Cooper and Chen first meet.

Palais Garnier Opera House

Experience a night at the Opera and dress for the occasion, just like Cooper did in season 1.

Place de la Concorde

Take a ride on the ferris wheel called the “Roue de Paris” which has been used as a backshot in the series.

The Eiffel Tower

The most iconic landmark in France is located on the Champ de Mars Avenue, it serves as a backdrop for many of the outdoor scenes, and is also the spot where Chen and Cooper took some fun pictures as their friendship started to grow.

Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat

In season 2 Cooper and Camille decide to go on a trip to the French Riviera, staying in the luxurious Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat. After visiting Paris, why not treat yourself to a relaxing stay at this five star hotel by the coast?

Palace of Versailles

Once a home to French royalty, the Baroque-style Palace of Versailles serves as the location for Gregory Duprée’s new line debut in season 2.

Pont Neuf

The Pont Neuf is the oldest standing bridge across the River Seine in Paris and is the location for the last scene in season 2, where Cooper calls Sylvie about her decision.

When can I watch Emily in Paris on Netflix?