Lily Collins will be back playing the role of Emily Cooper as she is faced with ‘the hardest decision’ she’s ‘ever had to make’

The latest season of Emily in Paris is back on Netflix this Christmas. Season 2 of the delightful romantic comedy ended on a huge cliffhanger, that hinted she might be saying goodbye to France.

Teaser trailers for season 3 see Copper as she is faced with “the hardest decision” she has “ever had to make”. We can only guess as to what she is referring to, which could include leaving Paris for Chicago.

So, when is season 3 of Emily in Paris available to watch on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Emily in Paris season 3 out on Netflix?

Season 3 of Emily in Paris will be dropping on Netflix on Wednesday 21 December, almost one year since the second series was released.

What is the plot?

The season 2 finale left off on a cliffhanger, with the season 3 trailer pointing towards Emily having to make a tough decision about her future. During the trailer she says: “this is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” but we can only guess as to what she is referring to. This could hint at whether she plans to stay at Savoir or join Sylvie’s new firm and stay in Paris, or it could suggest at her wanting to head back to Chicago.

During an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Collins was asked for her opinion on the online petitions from fans who want the character to go to different cities. She said: “Honestly, I would go all over the world with it, if I could.”

She explained: “But the one thing is, like, I just want to go to streets where you can wear flats — because wearing heels, I mean, you wouldn’t think how painful that can be in Paris. I actually literally went to a podiatrist every week to fix my feet because I was wearing heels all the time,” she said, adding: “I had to have, like, insoles made for every pair of shoes.”

Whilst, in an interview with Netflix Tudum, showrunner Darren Star shares: “I feel like she would be more of a fish out of water now in Chicago than in Paris.”

Is there a trailer?

Netflix released their season 3 trailer on Wednesday 30 November. In it we see Emily declare: “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make!” But there are no clues as to whether this comment is directed at her love life or career plans.

Who stars in Emily in Paris season 3?

Thanks to the trailer, we know that Emily actress and producer Collins will be reprising her role as Cooper, along with fan favourites including Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Mindy Chen (Ashley Park), Camille (Camille Razat), Sylvie ( Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Julian (Samuel Arnold) , Luc (Bruno Gouery), and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

Kate Walsh who plays Cooper’s pregnant Chicago boss Madeleine was about to give birth in the second season and it seemed unlikely she would return, however, the actress has confirmed she will be in the third series. Speaking in an interview with Pure Wow, the actress joked: “I’m not in Paris just eating croissants.” Confirming: “She’s back. She’s still here.”

Here is the cast for Emily in Paris season 3:

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Camille Razat as Camille

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Samuel Arnold as Julian

Bruno Gouery as Luc

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Kate Walsh as Madeleine

How can I watch Emily in Paris?

