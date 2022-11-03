Season 19 will see a new lineup of residents for the first time since season 1

Grey’s Anatomy is officially back on our screens for season 19. The long-running medical drama has finally arrived on Disney Plus following its US premiere.

Season 19 is bringing us a brand new cast of residents including Harry Shum Jr (Glee), Alexis Floyd (Inventing Anna) and Midori Francis (The Sex Lives of College Girls) but there will also be familiar faces including the iconic Dr Meredith Grey played by Ellen Pompeo.

However, it has been revealed that Pompeo’s character will be scaled back this time, with Variety reporting the actress is “set to star in Hulu’s Orphan limited.”

The drama is set to continue at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, here’s everything you need to know about Grey’s Anatomy season 19 and how to watch all episodes.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 UK release date

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 dropped in the UK on 26 October on Disney+. Episodes for the new series will be released every week on Wednesday evenings until the series goes on a winter break before returning in 2023. It has been revealed that season 19 will feature 22 episodes, opposed to previous seasons which had 24.

Advertisement

Grey’s Anatomy season 19: UK release date, how to watch on Disney+, full cast including Glee’s Harry Shum Jr.

Is there a trailer?

Disney Plus released the trailer for Grey’s Anatomy season 19 on their social media accounts on 6 October along with the caption “Paging Grey’s Anatomy fans. Season 19 will launch exclusively in the UK on 26 October. The new season joins all previous seasons, making Disney+ the official home of Grey’s Anatomy and the only place to watch all 400+ episodes.”

You can watch the trailer below.

Advertisement

Who stars in Grey’s Anatomy season 19?

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 will see a new cast of residents for the first time since season 1. The group of fresh faced interns are excited to begin their medical careers at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle.

Whilst the series has become known for its iconic narrator, Dr Meredith Grey who is played by Ellen Pompeo, fans will be disappointed to learn that the character will be only appearing in eight out of the 22 episodes in the series.

In a report by Variety, the actress who also is an executive producer on Grey’s Anatomy will be “scaling back” her role in the season to instead focus on her upcoming role in Hulu’s Orphan limited series which tells the true story of Ukrainian-born Natalia Grace and her US adoptive parents who claimed that she was an adult pretending to be a child.

Here are the main cast members confirmed for Grey’s Anatomy season 19:

Advertisement

Ellen Pompeo as Dr Meredith Grey

Harry Shum Jr. as Dr Daniel “Blue” Kwan

Alexis Floyd as Dr Simone Griffin

Midori Francis as Dr Mika Yasuda

Chandra Wilson as Dr Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. as Dr Richard Webber

Caterina Scorsone as Dr Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Dr Jo Wilson

Kelly McCreary as Dr Maggie Pierce

Kim Raver as Dr Teddy Altman

Jake Borelli as Dr Levi Schmitt

Chris Carmack as Dr Atticus “Link” Lincoln

Anthony Hill as Dr Winston Ndugu

Niko Terho as Dr Lucas Adams

Adelaide Kane as Dr Jules Millin

Scott Speedman as Dr Nick Marsh

How can I watch all episodes of Grey’s Anatomy in the UK?