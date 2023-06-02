As ever, a new month means new television to watch – and on Netflix in particular that means a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.
It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Netflix, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s June releases into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series.
Here’s your guide to everything that’s new on Netflix UK this June, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch.
Drama
The Days | Thursday 1 June
A Chernobyl-style Japanese language series, dramatiszing the events leading into – and the immediate consequences of – the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant disaster. Across eight episodes, the series charts the unprecedented nuclear disaster from three perspectives: government offices co-ordinating the response, the electrical company, and the power plant employees themselves.
Black Mirror | Thursday 15 June
Charlie Brooker’s anthology series returns for five new episodes. What if you opened up Netflix and found a prestige drama about your life? What if you had to do awful things to prevent an even greater disaster? What if phones… but not enough? Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts), Annie Murphy (Russian Doll), Paapa Essiedu (The Capture), and Salma Hayek (Eternals) star amongst others.
The Witcher Season 3 Part 1 | Thursday 29 June
Dark magic threatens to consume the Continent, and Geralt must protect Ciri or risk losing her forever. Henry Cavill returns as the eponymous monster hunter one last time before Liam Hemsworth takes over in Series 4. Based on Andrew Sapowski’s Witcher novel The Time of Contempt.
Comedy
Never Have I Ever Season 4 | Thursday 8 June
Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s school-set sitcom returns for its final series as Devi and friends prepare for their last year at school. Will Devi choose Ben or Paxton – or someone else entirely? Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Turning Red) stars.
Human Resources | Friday 9 June
The Big Mouth spinoff returns for a second season, offering another look at the workplace antics of the Hormone Monsters (think Inside Out or the Numbskulls).
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact | Tuesday 13 June
A new but typically candid stand-up special from Amy Schumer (her first since 2019’s Growing).
This World Can't Tear Me Down | Friday 9 June
After several years away, Zerocalcare’s friend returns to the neighbourhood – but he’s been away so long he no longer recognises the world in which he grew up. A new Netflix adaptation of the Italian Zerocalcare characters, created by cartoonist Michele Rech.
Documentary
Arnold | Wednesday 7 June
A three-part documentary series – made up of interviews with Schwarzenegger himself, his friends and family, his co-stars and his rivals – that explores the journey from the Austrian countryside to Hollywood to political office and back again.
Tour de France: Unchained | Thursday 8 June
A glimpse behind the scenes at how Tour de France teams like Citroën, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, Jumbo-Visma and more prepare for a race, following riders, managers, and more from the earliest days of preparation all the way through to the finish line.
The Playing Card Killer | Friday 9 June
Alfredo Galán Sotillo was Spain’s first serial killer. He murdered six people, choosing his victims randomly, and attempted to murder three more. With Sotillo currently serving multiple life sentences, this new Netflix documentary examines his crimes – and reveals how a single playing card left at a murder scene was enough to connect Sotillo to a string of killings.
Our Planet II | Wednesday 14 June
A new David Attenborough documentary, using cutting edge camera innovations to capture the migratory patterns of animals across the world.
Break Point Set 2 | Wednesday 21 June
The team behind F1: Drive to Survive follow some of the biggest names in the world of tennis across a year competing around the globe in the ATP and WTA tours.
Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate | Wednesday 28 June
A blend of historical re-enactment, archival footage, and the witness testimony, this Netflix documentary uses the legendary Eldorado nightclub as a lens to chart the lives of gay, lesbian, and trans people in Nazi Germany.
Family
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical | Sunday 25 June
The film adaptation of Tim Minchin’s Road Dahl musical arrives on UK Netflix seven months after its initial cinema release. Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, and Andrea Riseborough star.
Nimona | Friday 30 June
Knight of the Realm Ballister Boldheart is framed for a crime he didn’t commit – and the only person who can prove his innocence is Nimona, the chaotic teen shapeshifter that Ballister Boldheart has been trying to capture. Riz Ahmed (The Night Of) and Chloë Grace Moretz (The Peripheral) star in this adaptation of ND Stevenson’s best-selling graphic novel of the same name.
Reality & Light Entertainment
Tex Mex Motors | Friday 9 June
Cars from across Mexico are brought to El Paso, where they’re lovingly restored by a team of mechanical experts.
Is it Cake, Too?! | Friday 30 June
Skilled bakers compete by creating even more hyperrealistic cakes that look like everyday objects. Could this article be cake? Could your Netflix subscription? Could you? Could I? Who knows.
Internationals
Valeria Season 3 | Friday 2 June
Based on the novels by Elísabet Benavent, Valeria’s third season sees Valeria, Carmen, Lola, and Nerea navigate new love triangles as they enter a new decade and a new stage of life.
Barracuda Queens | Monday 5 June
Lollo, Klara, Frida, and Mia – dedicated partiers from Barracuda beach – rob a neighbour’s house to fund their latest celebration. It’s not long before they’re committing an ever-escalating campaign of burglaries, and the students become notorious thieves – but how long can they keep it up?
You Do You | Friday 9 June
Merve, faced with eviction, starts a new job – where it’s not long before she stumbles into a strange romance with her new boss.
Bloodhounds | Friday 9 June
Two young men, trapped in a predatory money lending business, risk their lives to topple a cut-throat loan shark’s ruthless empire.
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King | Saturday 16 June
A spinoff of the Black Clover manga, with author Yūki Tabata revealing the backstory of the Wizard King for the first time. Asta, a young boy with no magic, aims to become the most powerful sorcerer of all time – but can he do so without breaking an oath to his friends?
Through My Window: Across the Sea | Saturday 23 June
Ares and Raquel are in a long-distance relationship. When summer rolls around and Raquel comes to Stockholm to meet him, Ares realises their time apart was more challenging than he thought – and starts to wonder if their bond is as unbreakable as they once believed.
iNumber Number: Jozi Gold | Saturday 23 June
A cynical undercover policeman is faced with a choice when he uncovers the biggest gold heist in South African history. Does he follow the letter of the law, and protect the wealth of the 1% - or does he join the criminal crew to help them succeed?
Celebrity | Friday 30 June
A new K-Drama that exposes the true reality of the glamorous celebrity lifestyle, looking at the dark side of fame when icon Seo A-ri announces her own death. Sweet Home‘s Park Gyu-young and CNBLUE’s Kang Min-hyuk star.
Netflix Original Films
A Beautiful Life | Thursday 1 June
Elliott, a young fisherman with an extraordinary voice, gets his big break when high-profile music manager Suzanne introduces him to her estranged daughter and music producer Lilly. Romantic drama.
Extraction 2 | Friday 15 June
Action sequel from the Russo Brothers with Chris Hemsworth. A black ops mercenary must rescue the family of a ruthless Georgian gangster.
Run Rabbit Run | Wednesday 28 June
Fertility doctor Sarah has her understanding of life challenged when her daughter starts to act in increasingly strange ways ahead of a confrontation with a ghost from Sarah’s past. Sarah Snook (Succession) stars in this film directed by Daina Reid (The Handmaid's Tale).