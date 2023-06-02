Valeria Season 3 | Friday 2 June

Based on the novels by Elísabet Benavent, Valeria’s third season sees Valeria, Carmen, Lola, and Nerea navigate new love triangles as they enter a new decade and a new stage of life.

Barracuda Queens | Monday 5 June

Lollo, Klara, Frida, and Mia – dedicated partiers from Barracuda beach – rob a neighbour’s house to fund their latest celebration. It’s not long before they’re committing an ever-escalating campaign of burglaries, and the students become notorious thieves – but how long can they keep it up?

You Do You | Friday 9 June

Merve, faced with eviction, starts a new job – where it’s not long before she stumbles into a strange romance with her new boss.

Bloodhounds | Friday 9 June

Two young men, trapped in a predatory money lending business, risk their lives to topple a cut-throat loan shark’s ruthless empire.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King | Saturday 16 June

A spinoff of the Black Clover manga, with author Yūki Tabata revealing the backstory of the Wizard King for the first time. Asta, a young boy with no magic, aims to become the most powerful sorcerer of all time – but can he do so without breaking an oath to his friends?

Through My Window: Across the Sea | Saturday 23 June

Ares and Raquel are in a long-distance relationship. When summer rolls around and Raquel comes to Stockholm to meet him, Ares realises their time apart was more challenging than he thought – and starts to wonder if their bond is as unbreakable as they once believed.

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold | Saturday 23 June

A cynical undercover policeman is faced with a choice when he uncovers the biggest gold heist in South African history. Does he follow the letter of the law, and protect the wealth of the 1% - or does he join the criminal crew to help them succeed?

Celebrity | Friday 30 June

A new K-Drama that exposes the true reality of the glamorous celebrity lifestyle, looking at the dark side of fame when icon Seo A-ri announces her own death. Sweet Home‘s Park Gyu-young and CNBLUE’s Kang Min-hyuk star.