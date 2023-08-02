James Buckley, Dani Dyer, Marcus Brigstocke, Richie Anderson, and Mica Ven will compete in the first Celebrity MasterChef 2023 heat

Celebrity MasterChef returns for season 18 this week, with veteran hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode back to test famous contestants' skills in the kitchen.

Wallace recently featured on an eyebrow-raising mockumentary about a new British ‘miracle meat’ made from humans. The channel 4 half-hour doc lampooned the government’s response to the cost of living crisis.

Now, the former greengrocer and Saturday Kitchen host is back on regular form as he deals exclusively with non-human meat, alongside restaurant owner and TV personality Torode.

In the new season of Celebrity MasterChef, 20 celebrities will take part across a series of heats, but only one will emerge as the series winner in six weeks' time.

Each week will see the celebs take on new culinary challenges, from preparing street food dishes, to working the kitchen during a busy lunchtime service, and cooking up a faultless two-course meal for the esteemed hosts.

James Buckley, Mica Ven, Marcu Brigstocke, Richie Anderson, and Dani Dyer are the week one contestants

How does Celebrity MasterChef work?

The series takes place over six weeks this summer - the first four weeks are heats, each featuring a different batch of five contestants, who compete against each other for a spot in the semi-finals.

Two contestants from each heat will make it to the semis, which come in week five. In the semi-finals, the remaining eight contestants will be whittled down to five finalists. Then it’s finals week, which will see one contestant crowned the Celebrity MasterChef 2023 champion.

Who are the contestants on Celebrity MasterChef 2023?

Week one contestants:

Dani Dyer - Love Island season 4 winner

James Buckley - The Inbetweeners star

Marcus Brigstocke - Comedian

Mica Ven - Gogglebox star

Richie Anderson - TV personality

Week two contestants:

Dave Benson Phillips - TV presenter

Max George - The Wanted lead singer

Remi Burgz - Radio host

Shazia Mirza - Comedian

Terry Christian - Broadcaster

John Torode and Gregg Wallace return to host Celebrity MasterChef season 18

Contestants in later weeks:

Amy Walsh - Emmerdale actress

APL.DE.AP - Black Eyed Peas rapper

Cheryl Hole - Drag artist

Dianne Buswell - Professional dancer

DJ Locksmith - Rudimental musician

Jamelia - Singer-songwriter

Luca Bush - Love Island season 8 contestant

Michael Praed - Emmerdale actor

Sam Fox - Singer

Wynne Evans - Opera singer

When does Celebrity MasterChef 2023 start?

The new series will land on Wednesday 2 August on BBC One at 9pm, and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after it is first broadcast.

When is Celebrity MasterChef on TV?

MasterChef never seems to air consistently, as the timings of each episode’s broadcast changes between and within weeks, which can make the show difficult to keep on top of if you’re planning to watch it on TV. This is the most recent viewing guide for Celebrity MasterChef 2023 so far:

Episode 1 - Wednesday 2 August, 9pm

Episode 2 - Thursday 3 August, 8pm

Episode 3 - Friday 4 August, 8.30pm

Episode 4 - Wednesday 9 August, 9pm

Episode 5 - Thursday 10 August, 8pm

Episode 6 - Friday 11 August, 9pm

Episode 7 - TBC

Episode 8 - TBC

Episode 9 - TBC

Episode 10 - TBC

Episode 11 - TBC

Episode 12 - TBC

Episode 13 - TBC

Episode 14 - TBC

Episode 15 - TBC

Episode 16 - TBC

Episode 17 - TBC

Episode 18 - TBC