New ITV dating series My Mum, Your Dad will air on our screens soon - but where is the show filmed?

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brand new dating series My Mum, Your Dad will land on TV soon. The show, which has been dubbed ‘middle aged Love Island, will air on Monday, September 11.

The show will see the group of single parents from across the UK placed into the villa to live together as they try to find their perfect match. But in a classic reality TV twist - they won’t be alone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The kids, who nominated their parents for the show, will be watching their parents’ every move from inside the retreat, from a nearby location called ‘The Bunker’. The surveillance room will allow them to watch every moment and they’ll also have a say in deciding their romantic journey on the show.

But where is My Mum, Your Dad filmed? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is My Mum, Your Dad filmed?

The luxury retreat is located in Midhurst, West Sussex

My Mum, Your Dad will see the single parents move into a luxury retreat, located in Midhurst, West Sussex. The swanky mansion is said to be worth over £8million.

The huge country house is set in 45 acres and has a number of facilities including a tennis court, both an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, a steam room,sauna, gym, spa, and hot tub.

How to watch My Mum, Your Dad