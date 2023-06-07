They are asking for ‘vibrant single parents’ looking for love to apply for the new show

ITV have announced that a new Love Island spin-off featuring “middle-aged” singletons is due to air this autumn.

The show, which was in production under the working title “The Romance Retreat”, has been renamed 'My Mum, Your Dad'. The new show is aimed at single parents and will follow the same format as Love Island complete with luxury villa.

ITV have released a casting call for the brand new series, calling for “vibrant single parents” looking for love to apply.

Former Big Brother presenter Davina McCall has already hinted she could be the spin-off’s host, revealing she is “begging ITV” to let her “present mid-life Love Island”.

So, what is middle aged Love Island and when could it be coming to ITV? Here’s everything we know so far.

What is My Mum, Your Dad?

The new Love Island spin-off will see ten hopeful single parents look for love in the villa. Contestants have been chosen by producers who picked the cast after grown-up kids nominated their parents for a second chance at love.

ITV have released a callout looking for “vibrant single parents” for The Romance Retreat (Photo: ITV/ The Romance Retreat)

Single parents from across the country will be placed into the country house retreat to live together as they try to find their perfect match. But in a classic reality TV twist - they won't be alone on their journey.

The kids will be watching their parents' every move from inside the retreat, from a nearby location called 'The Bunker'. The surveillance room will allow them to watch every moment and they'll also have a say in deciding their romantic journey on the show.

It’s not yet known if the series will follow the same format as Love Island and will include a cash prize, however judging by the villa included alongside the casting call, the singletons can expect to stay in a luxurious setting.

What has ITV said about My Mum, Your Dad?

ITV is due to air 10 hour-long episodes of this show, beginning this autumn. The channel also confirmed that it will be shown on ITV1 and STV, a departure from Love Island's residency on ITV2.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality and Acquisitions commented: “My Mum, Your Dad is set to be a relationship show with a difference, as we follow the emotional and inspiring journeys of single parents looking to find love once more. Packed full of heart and humour, we’re really excited to be bringing this brand new format to ITV1’s mainstream audience."

Richard Cowles, Managing Director of Lifted Entertainment, said: “At Lifted, we revolutionised the dating format with Love Island, but dating isn't just about young people. We can't wait to launch this new dating format in the UK, this time with a very different cast of singles. They may come from a different age bracket but they share the same, simple aim, to fall in love. And for single parents the stakes are even higher."

Who is hosting My Mum, Your Dad?

It's been one of ITV's worst-kept secrets, by Davina McCall has been confirmed to host the new series of 'My Mum, Your Dad'. McCall, who is famed for her presenting role on former reality juggernaut Big Brother, previously tweeted publicly about her desire to host a 'middle age' edition of Love Island.

Davina McCall is presenting the new Love Island spin-off (Photo: Getty Images)

McCall said: “I’ve got no embarrassment or shame about emailing a TV company or head of a TV company, and going, ‘Have you thought about this? What about this? Can I present that if it happens? Can I do this?’” She added: “I’m literally begging ITV to let me present mid-life Love Island. I could fill a villa in Love Island with the best back stories you have ever heard in your life.”

She shared her excitement at finally being confirmed and revealed as the new series host. The presenter said: “Thank goodness the secret is finally out! I’ve been bursting to tell!!! I’m so so excited to host My Mum, Your Dad - this show will have you so invested in the people in it.

"Fascinating, vibrant individuals who have lived incredible lives already, with a million life lessons under their belts, as they search for their perfect life partner. But also with the juiciest twist of any show I’ve ever worked on.”

Where will it be filmed?