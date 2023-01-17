The narrator introduced the new Love Island host as ‘My, my, my... Maya Jama’

Love Island is back, the reality dating show has returned to our screens this winter with a brand new lineup of hopeful singletons hoping to find love in the villa.

This season will welcome new host Maya Jama, who is taking over from Laura Whitmore following her surprise departure in August 2022. Jama becomes the third presenter to host the programme since it launched in 2015.

Advertisement

Stirling introduced the new Love Island host as “My, my, my... Maya Jama”. He also revealed that the new season would last for two months, much to the delight of fans.

So who is Iain Stirling and is he still the voice of Love Island? Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

Who is Iain Stirling?

Stirling is a Scottish comedian and TV presenter who provides the voiceover for the reality TV dating show, Love Island.

Advertisement

Iain Stirling has been the voice of Love Island since 2015 (Photo: Getty Images)

The 34-year-old began his career on CBBC in 2009 alongside his puppet sidekick Hacker the Dog. He presented programmes including “Scoop”, “All Over The Place” and “The Dog Ate My Homework” which earned him a BAFTA in 2017.

Stirling joined Love Island as its narrator in 2015 and is known for his brutally honest commentary about the contestants and what they have been up to. Following finding success from Love Island, he has competed in the eight series of Taskmaster and currently presents the ITV2 gameshow CelebAbility.

He released a book in 2019, called “Not Ready To Adult Yet” and in June 2022, started the true crime podcast with his wife called “Partners in Crime with Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling”.

Advertisement

The second series of his ITV2 sitcom Buffering, is due to be released in 2023.

Advertisement

Is Iain Stirling still doing Love Island?

Stirling has returned as the voice of Love Island, much to fans delight. The comedian has been voicing the reality dating TV series since its first season in 2015 and is known for his witty and brutally honest takes on the contestants.

However, the voiceover artist revealed in July 2022 that he “hates” the frequency of his voice. Speaking to comedians Seann Walsh and Paul McCaffrey on their podcast, “What’s Upset You Now?”, Stirling spoke about things that annoy him, with the conversation turning to loud people.

Stirling said: “I don’t actually mind loud people.” With Walsh asking him: “Would you say that you’re loud? Are you loud? I think you’re loud You’re not irritatingly loud but you are loud.”

Advertisement

The Love Island narrator replied: “Am I? I suppose my voice carries actually. The thing I hate about myself is that my voice has that frequency or something but yet it carries. You know I am coming, which I hate about myself. I actually hate that about myself.”

Advertisement

Who is his wife?

Stirling is married to former Love Island host, Laura Whitmore. The media personality who was born in Dublin started her career on MTV and has presented on TV shows including This Morning, Survival of the Fittest and Love Island.

Advertisement

The couple began dating in 2017 and tied the knot in November 2020 in a ceremony at Dublin’s City Hall. They welcomed a daughter together, called Stevie Ré in March 2021.

Advertisement

Did Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore meet on Love Island?

The pair did not meet on Love Island, with Whitmore revealing they started dating in 2017, three years before she became a host for the series.

Talking about their relationship on JD Sports In The Duffle podcast, Whitmore shared that she had made the “moves on him”.

She said: “He used to send me random messages, DM me and ask me about my dog. It took nine months but we got there! I was like ‘let’s just go for a drink’. I think I had to make the moves on him.”

Advertisement

Whitmore hosted Love Island from 2020 until last year. The Irish presenter announced she would be stepping down from the reality dating show in August 2022 in a post on Instagram.

Advertisement

Whitmore wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love Island.” She continued: “There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed - some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.”

She added: “I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline [Flack] for a series and it turned into three series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

In October 2022 it was announced that 28-year-old DJ and presenter Maya Jama would be replacing Whitmore as host.

What was the reaction?

Advertisement

Fans were delighted for the return of Love Island, Stirling and new host Jama, who is taking over from Whitmore following her surprise departure in August 2022.

Stirling introduced the new Love Island host as “My, my, my... Maya Jama”. He also revealed that the new season would last for two months, much to the delight of fans.

Advertisement

Twitter user Emma Kelly wrote: “Iain Stirling just said two months. Two months of this. This will take us to Paddy’s Day. God speed @OrlaithCondon #LoveIsland”