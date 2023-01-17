New host Maya Jama has officially welcomed a new group of islanders to the South African villa for the second winter edition of the popular ITV reality show

Love Island fans rejoice - the drama-filled villa is back to brighten your winter with some South African sun. The first episode of the newest series has aired on ITV, with fans welcoming the return of the show.

Things are a little different this time around though. Following the exit of host Laura Whitmore, it was the job of new presenter Maya Jama to welcome islanders and viewers to Love Island series nine.

A change is host is not the only change to the new series. While the episodes air over the next two months, the contestants’ social media platforms will stay quiet amid attempts by ITV to curb online hate.

The bumper first episode saw the new arrivals catch a glimpse of each other for the very first time. We also got our first coupling-up in traditional Love Island style, as well as a shock for the islanders.

But what happened in the first episode on Monday 16 January? Here’s everything you need to know to keep you up-to-date.

Girls’ choice as boys arrive in villa

New series, new rules. The first episode opened with the boys arriving in the villa, in a change to the last series when the girls were brought in first.

The boys arriving in the villa were Shaq, Haris, Will, Ron and Kai. It wasn’t long until Maya Jama arrived to get the lowdown from the group on what they’re wanting from their experience.

The first episode saw Maya Jama take over hosting duties from Laura Whitmore (Photo: ITV)

After she asked Shaq if he had a type, the 24-year-old airport security officer replied: “Not specifically, I go for more personality and vibes but she’s definitely got to be funny, funny is top of my list, I love it.”

More than a few of the boys admitted to the fact that they’ve never been in a relationship before they arrived in the villa. This included 21-year-old television salesman Haris.

Will, a 23-year-old farmer from Buckinghamshire, admitted to Maya that he was looking to “settle down”. He said: “I think it’s time to bring a girl back, introduce them to the animals.”

It was then crunch time. The first girl to arrive in the villa was 22-year-old Tanya. The biomedical science student from Liverpool had the power to choose the boy she liked from the line-up to couple up with.

However, she didn’t have to go into her decision blind. Shaq stepped forward to let her know that he was interested and she returned the favour by choosing to couple up with him.

The next arrival was Anna-May, a 20-year-old payroll administrator from Swansea. She was popular with the boys as Ron, Kai and Haris stepped forward for her. She eventually picked Kai to couple up with.

Lana, a 25-year-old makeup artist from Luton, then arrived in the villa to make her pick. Ron, Kai and Will all stepped forward, with Lana picking to couple up wih Kai.

Olivia and Tanyel cause waves with picks

The next two contestants to arrive were Olivia and Tanyel. However, their coupling-up picks weren’t as smooth as the other girls.

Olivia, a 27-year-old actress and ring girl from Brighton, was the first to cause waves. While single guys Haris and Will stepped forward for her, she chose to steal Kai from Anna-May, leaving Anna-May single.

Kai certainly proved popular during the first coupling up ceremony (Photo: ITV)

However, the shocks didn’t stop there. Tanyel, a 26-year-old hair stylist, had Haris, Will and coupled-up Kai step forward. It was third time lucky for Kai as she chose to couple-up with him.

This left Will and Haris, and Anna-May and Olivia left to chose. Eventually, Olivia was coupled up with Will, and Anna-May chose Haris.

Shock for the villa on night one

As Maya left the villa after the coupling up ceremony, she warned them: “Don’t forget finding your perfect match is never that simple, trust me I know.” And it wasn’t long until there was a spanner thrown into the works.

After a day of getting to know their new partner, the islanders looked forward to celebrating their first night in the villa. However, while they cheersed to their new adventure, it was revealed that the public had been voting for a new bombshell to join the cast.

It wasn’t long before bombshell Tom hit the villa to shake things up (Photo: ITV)

The lucky boy was Tom, a 23-year-old semi professional football player from Barnsley. Tom has just 24 hours to get to know the girls and swipe one from under the feet of his follow boys, but who will he pick - and will we see any shock early exits as a result?

Who is coupled up?

As it currently stands, our couples in the villa are: