The cast for Love at First Sight features well-known names including former EastEnders star Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil and Rob Delaney

Love at First Sight is Netflix’s new romantic comedy that is set to drop this weekend.

The directorial debut from Vanessa Caswill, Love at First Sight features a star-studded cast with Haley Lu Richardson who is best known for her performance as Portia in The White Lotus and former EastEnders star Ben Hardy taking up the lead. Narrated by The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil, it also features comedian Rob Delaney as Hadley’s father and Sally Phillips as Oliver’s mother.

Based on the 2012 book The Statistical Odds of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith it tells the story of two twentysomethings who meet on a flight from New York to London, fall in love and end up losing touch. They embark on a journey to find one another which takes them across London, will they ever be able to reconnect?

Here’s everything you need to know about Love at First Sight, including the star-studded cast, release date and plot.

When can I watch Love at First Sight on Netflix?

Love at First Sight will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday 15 September.

What is it about?

Love at First Sight is the September romantic comedy we need. Featuring a star-studded cast including White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson and former Eastenders star Ben Hardy, it follows the journey of two people who meet by chance on a flight from New York to London, form a lasting connection and try to find one another again.

(L to R) Haley Lu Richardson as Hadley Sullivan and Ben Hardy as Oliver Jones in Love at First Sight (Photo: Rob Baker Ashton/Netflix Â© 2023)

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection. A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates?

“Love at First Sight is a charming romantic comedy from the producers of the To All The Boys franchise based on the wildly popular novel, The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, by Jennifer E Smith. Starring Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Dexter Fletcher and Sally Phillips, the film is a reminder that timing is everything and true love can be found in the most unexpected places.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes, Netflix released a trailer for Love at First Sight in July 2023, you can watch it below.

Cast of Love at First Sight

Love at First Sight features a well-known cast with stars including White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson, former Eastenders actor Ben Hardy, The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil and Castrophe’s Rob Delaney.

Here is the line-up for the cast of Love at First Sight.

Haley Lu Richardson as Hadley Sullivan

Richardson takes up one of the movie’s two leads as Hadley Sullivan, who is travelling from New York to London to attend her father’s wedding. During the flight she falls head over heels in love with Oliver, but due to a mishap loses his number, will the pair ever reconnect again or find one another in London?

Best known for her role as Tanya’s stressed out assistant Portia, in season two of The White Lotus, Richardson has also starred in Five Feet Apart (2019) and The Edge of Seventeen (2016).

Ben Hardy as Oliver Jones

Ben Hardy plays Oliver Jones in Netflix movie Love at First Sight (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Starring as Hadley’s love interest Oliver is former Eastenders actor Ben Hardy. Travelling back to London to take part in a play he falls in love with her during their plane journey and waits for her to get in contact with him.

Hardy is best known for his role as Peter Beale in Eastenders, which he starred in from 2013 to 2015 and for his performances in Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) and X-Men: Apocalypse (2016).

Rob Delaney as Andrew Sullivan

Rob Delaney will star in Netflix’s Love at First Sight as Andrew Sullivan (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Playing the role of Hadley’s father Andrew is Rob Delaney. The comedian is known for his roles in Black Mirror (2023), Catastrophe from 2015 to 2019 and Deadpool 2 (2018).

Sally Phillips as Tess Jones

Sally Phillips stars in Love at First Sight as Tessa Jones (Photo: Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI)

Stepping in as Oliver’s mother Tess is Sally Phillips, who is best known for starring in Smack the Pony from 1999 to 2003, the Bridget Jones franchise and How to Please a Woman (2021).

Jameela Jamil as Narrator

The movie will be narrated by Jameela Jamil, who started her career as a presenter on Channel 4’s T4 from 2009 to 2012. Jamil has since gone on to star in The Good Place from 2016 to 2020 and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022).

Is Love at First Sight based on a book?