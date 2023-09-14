Welcome to Wrexham season two and its sepcial episode on the women's team is the subject of this week's Deep Dive

Screen Babble is your essential guide to everything on television, from the mainstream to the marginal. I'm NationalWorld’s podcast producer and joined by news and trends expert Steven Ross, as well as a guest host each week to discuss what is – and what isn’t – worth watching. This week we are joined by Hiyah Zaidi, Reporter for National World and crime drama enthusiast.

As always, we begin by discussing what we’ve been watching recently. Steven took Benji's recommendation last week for Arrested Development and he's been enjoying that very much. He has also been surprised by Michael Cere's role in it.

Hiyah has been catching up on Schitt's Creek and Annika as she enjoys a crime drama - this one, she says, has a slightly different format that goes into more detail. Something a little different is always welcome on Screen Babble.

I finished series one of The Tower, another crime drama with a reflexive feel where much of the wrong-doing is in fact done by the police. Series two started recently on ITV. I also watched Outside In on Netflix, starring Edie Falco and Jay Duplass.

It's the story of a man who gets released from prison after 20 years of being wrongly incarcerated. It follows his struggle to reconnect with friends and family as well as his obsession with the woman who helped set him free, who happens to be his ex-high school teacher.

The Tower, Annika, Welcome to Wrexham, Fleabag

On the 'deep dive' Steven tells us about Welcome to Wrexham which is returning for a second series following the wild success of season one. It continues the story of the football club, starting at the beginning of last year's football season. Steven highlights an episode that focuses on the women's team, which he predicts may cause a stir.

Finally, for 'back to the future' Hiyah takes us through the classic that is Fleabag. The two season British sitcom written and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge was a huge hit when it aired. Big recommendations for this one from Hiyah and Kelly.

Listen to Screen Babble #43 here

Where can we watch this week’s shows?

Arrested Development, Outside In and Schitt's Creek are all on Netflix

Welcome to Wrexham is on Disney+

Fleabag is on BBC Iplayer and Amazon Prime Video

The Tower is on ITV

